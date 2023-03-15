Unemployment benefit in Algeria: ANEM updates its digital platform

The National Employment Agency (WE GO) announced the implementation of a new interface for the digital platform ” My ».

ANEM also specified in a press release that this platform makes it possible to view the status and processing of cases. The principals concerned will be aware of any activations or suspensions. The suspension patterns will also be visible.

The new interface is part of the improvement and development of digital services provided by the national employment agency for the benefit of its employees, coaches and job seekers. The management of the unemployment benefit system will prevent citizens from traveling to the local annexes of the agency.

ANEM warns fraudsters

ANEM had also announced an update of the control system on the national card for recipients of unemployment benefit.

In order to ensure transparent access to services, this update comes in application of Executive Decree No. 70-22 of February 10, 2022. The agency warns fraudsters against falsifying documents.

Suspension of the subsidy, collection of sums of money paid illegally and criminal follow-up in the event of non-response to the recovery of undue sums are the main risks.