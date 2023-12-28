Unemployment insurance applications increase in the US

The labor market remains with a reserve of more than 8 million jobs available throughout the country, so talking about unemployment is almost erroneous and is used rather for political purposes by the White House.

The Labor Department reported that applications for unemployment aid increased by 12,000, to 218,000 in the week ending December 23. The four-week average, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, fell by 250 to 212,000.

In total, 1.88 million Americans collected unemployment insurance in the week ending December 16, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week.

Weekly aid applications are an indicator of layoffs and have remained at low levels despite high interest rates, due to the number of vacancies.

The Federal Reserve began raising interest rates last year to combat inflation that soared in the wake of an unexpectedly strong economic rebound after the 2020 recession. The Fed has raised its benchmark rate 11 times since March 2022.

Inflation, according to Joe Biden’s government, has decreased, but it is not what American consumers see, the majority of whom struggle to make ends meet and more than 30% can barely cover their basic expenses. This is the solid economic situation to which the Biden administration and the major left-wing media in the US refer.

The Federal Reserve, which was inactive for more than a year in the face of the escalation of inflation since March 2021, has raised the reference interest rate 11 times, but in the last three meetings it has left it unchanged and foresees cuts in 2024.

When the Federal Reserve began raising rates, many economists predicted that the U.S. economy would fall into a recession, and it has been in a recession that the Biden administration has failed to acknowledge in cahoots with the liberal media. This situation generated the banking crisis, which has not stopped, the mortgage crisis with 14 consecutive months of falls in property sales and a situation that continues in 2023.

The chaos on the country’s southern border, for almost three years, created on purpose by the current Democratic government, has caused direct and indirect expenses of about 200 billion dollars each year to American taxpayers. This has been the worst immigration crisis in the nation’s history.

The trade deficit has broken all month-over-month and year-over-year records under the left-wing Biden administration, along with a more than 10-month contraction in manufacturing activity between 2022 and the first two quarters of 2023; in addition to other negative indices such as a huge debt of almost 34 trillion dollars (trillions in English) and massive layoffs from large technology companies, among other red indices.

The government can practically only cite the unemployment rate below 4% for 22 consecutive months due to the conditions cited above for available jobs, while hiring has slowed in 2023.