UNHCR delivers $53.5 million in humanitarian aid to several countries

In the report “Emergency Preparedness and Response in 2023”, UNHCR indicated that 7.4 million items of emergency, whose objective was to care for 16.7 million people around the world.

“From its seven warehouses distributed across different countries, UNHCR delivered humanitarian aid materials worth $53.5 million,” the report noted.

Likewise, the Agency of the HIM reported that the response was offered to multiple crises. At this point, aid went to millions of people affected “by earthquakes in Syria, Turkey and Afghanistan; a new conflict in Sudan and the escalation of old conflicts in Karabakh and Somalia; the deterioration of the crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, unprecedented mixed movements of refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, and floods in Libya and the Horn of Africa.”

UNHCR emphasized that in 2023 the highest annual number of emergencies declared in the last 10 years was recorded.

UNHCR’s challenges

The Director of External Relations of UNHCRDominique Hyde, pointed out that in the last year there has been “a tremendous increase in emergency situations with the emergence of new crises and the worsening of other unresolved ones, which have put our response capacity to the limit.”

In this sense, Hyde referred to the situations that the Security Agency encountered. HIM“whether caused by conflict, human rights violations, natural disasters or extreme weather events, these emergencies have led to a wave of displacement, leaving huge numbers of people and families in desperate situations, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. The magnitude of human suffering is incalculable and a stark reminder of the imperative of collective action and solidarity.”

The situation in Darien

On the other hand, the UNHCR report indicates that, in 2023, the humanitarian emergency continued to develop in the Americas with the Darién region in Panama: “The epicenter of a large and complex movement of people throughout the continent. In December By 2023, the number of refugees and migrants crossing the Darien jungle reached an unprecedented 500,000, more than double the number last year.

Likewise, the Agency said that, in the first nine months of last year, “more than 60% of those who traveled to Central and North America, crossing the Darien Jungle of Panama, were from Venezuela. As of December there were more than 7.7 millions of Venezuelans outside their country.

Source: UNHCR