UNHRC condemns kidnapping of Ukrainian children

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has condemned the kidnapping of Ukrainian children and other civilians from Russian-occupied territories. The Human Rights Council today adopted a resolution calling on Moscow to “stop the illegal forced relocation and deportation of civilians and other protected persons within Ukraine or to the Russian Federation”.

The kidnapping of children, including children from homes and foster families, unaccompanied children and children from separated families, is particularly criticized.

28 of the 47 Council members for resolution

28 of the 47 Council members voted in favor of the resolution, which also extended the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council’s commission of inquiry into crimes in Ukraine by one year. 17 abstained, with only China and Eritrea voting against.

According to Kiev, 16,221 children were abducted to Russia by the end of February. The UN Commission of Inquiry has not yet been able to verify the numbers.

The resolution calls on Russia to allow representatives and staff of international aid and human rights organizations “unimpeded, immediate, permanent and safe access” to the abductees and to provide “reliable and complete information on the number and whereabouts of these civilians”. Russia must also ensure that they are “treated with dignity and returned safely.”

Russia: 730,000 children taken from eastern Ukraine

For its part, Russia announced today that it has taken in more than five million refugees from the east of the neighboring country since the beginning of the war. 730,000 children are among the people who have fled the Donbas, said the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lwova-Belowa, at a press conference in Moscow today. They came to Russia with their parents or legal guardians. Lwowa-Belowa rejected allegations of kidnapping.