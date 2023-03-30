Union and FDP want to tighten asylum law

In the Union and the FDP, demands are getting louder to tighten the asylum law and bring more order and consistency to the entire migration policy. Specifically, according to the newspaper group, which has exclusive access to the position paper, the Liberals are demanding that asylum applications can also be examined in third countries in the future. The FDP also wants to expand the competences of the Federal Police when returning people who are obliged to leave the country.

In addition, the authors, parliamentary group deputy Konstantin Kuhle and parliamentary director Stephan Thomae, call for a “repatriation offensive by the federal states”. They are “obligated to carry out repatriations effectively and consistently. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.”

“The high number of refugees and the largely exhausted on-site capacity are pushing the municipalities to the limit of their capacity,” the paper says, according to the newspaper group. The federal government must take the concerns and needs of the municipalities seriously. The tense situation regarding the accommodation of those seeking protection threatens to reduce acceptance of immigration by society as a whole.

Excessive payments to asylum seekers

Meanwhile, Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) questioned the amount of social benefits for asylum seekers before the Union refugee summit. He told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ) that Germany pays the highest social benefits to asylum seekers in a European comparison. At the same time, new debt is higher because of the energy crisis and the Ukraine war. “We have to seriously think about whether we can afford this in the long run. That’s an attraction that needs to be talked about.”

Herrmann also called on the federal government to limit immigration and accelerate the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. To do this, the federal government must put pressure on the countries of origin to take back their nationals: “If African countries receive millions in development aid from Germany and other EU countries, they must also be cooperative with the return – otherwise there will be consequences,” said the minister .

Financial support from municipalities

Herrmann also asked the federal government for more financial support for the municipalities. The traffic light coalition leaves the states and municipalities alone: ​​“The federal government is very stubborn for ideological reasons. Minister Nancy Faeser is ignorant on this topic, just like Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is going to the diving station,” said the Bavarian Minister of the Interior about the two SPD politicians.

This Thursday, Union faction leader Friedrich Merz invites local politicians to the “refugee summit” in Berlin. Around 700 district administrators and mayors are expected. The CDU/CSU opposition wants to discuss the problems of accommodating refugees.