Union: Shocking photo may put the CDU and CSU in trouble

Five young men are standing on a balcony, clearly amused. In one hand they hold a beer glass, with the other they show right-wing extremist symbols – and at an event where the CSU is said to have been part of the party.

A photo could do that CDU and CSU in serious distress. It was shot and published on Twitter by photojournalist Robert Andreasch.

According to him, the photographed boys attend an event by abortion opponents: inside the Union in the Hansa-Haus in Munich. It was not just a party event, but there were more than enough references to the Union, writes Andreasch. The event is said to have taken place in March. Explosive: the guests are said to be well-known neo-fascists.

Members of the group “Revolte Rheinland”

In his tweet, Andreasch writes that these are, for example, members of the “Revolte Rheinland” and “Burschenschafter” groups. According to the “Federal Agency for Civic Education” (bpb) parts of the fraternity spectrum overlap with the extreme right in terms of content and personnel. Accordingly, the following statement by Andreasch is probably not surprising. “They posed there with ‘White Power’ gestures,” says the journalist, demanding a statement from the Union.

What is the White Power symbol? Thumb and forefinger form a P, the other three fingers form a W. Together, WP is said to stand for White Power. This translates to White Power and is used in the sense of “white supremacy” or “white supremacy”.

The event of the so-called “Christian Democrats for Life” was advertised as a preliminary program to the “March for Life”, writes Andreasch. A Union official tried to prevent him from documenting the “right-wing goings-on” outside the building. But the police intervened and explained the Basic Law to the official – Now the photo has been made public and is causing a lot of fuss.

Sharp criticism of the Union for possible proximity to neo-fascists

Journalist and author Annika Brockschmidt thinks that this constellation of right-wing extremists, anti-abortion opponents and the Union is apparently less about protecting life and more about controlling the bodies of women and pregnant women.

In the comments, users demand answers from the CDU and CSU about this photo. Green politician Thomas von Sarnowski asks on Twitter: “Dear CSU, what about the differentiation from neo-fascists and ideologues of ‘white supremacy’?”

The social democrat Florian Ritter also shares the photo and writes: “This is cause for concern for all democrats.” The social worker Jesko Wrede, who focuses on right-wing extremism, criticizes that the Union’s firewall against “Nazis” never existed.

So far, the Union has not publicly commented on these allegations.