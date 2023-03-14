United Airlines forecasts first-quarter loss – Reuters

United Airlines Shares fell about 6% in after-hours trading on Monday after the carrier forecast a first-quarter loss, citing weaker demand growth compared to other months and higher fuel costs .
The carrier expects an adjusted quarterly loss of between 60 cents and $1 per share, down from its previous projections of adjusted earnings of between 50 cents and $1 per share for the first three months of the year.
“While all months of 2023 are expected to produce significantly higher unit revenue than the corresponding months in 2019, the Company is seeing new seasonal demand patterns, with low demand months such as January and February 2023 growing less than high demand months. “, said United said in a securities deposit after market close on Monday.
A ground crew member directs a United Airlines plane to a gate in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Aristide Economopoulos | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The carrier said that as a result, it had cut its unit revenue estimate between 22% and 23% from a year earlier, down from previous guidance of a 25% increase.
As travelers return to more traditional booking models, such as traveling close to holidays and other popular vacation periods, second-quarter revenue will likely be higher than United previously forecast with operating revenue up. in “mid-teens” compared to last year, the company said.
The airline said it still expects to earn between $10 and $12 per share This yearon an adjusted basis.
The Chicago-based carrier is due to present at a JP Morgan industry conference on Tuesday along with other airlines, including Delta, American et JetBlue.