United Airlines forecasts first-quarter loss – Reuters

United Airlines Shares fell about 6% in after-hours trading on Monday after the carrier forecast a first-quarter loss, citing weaker demand growth compared to other months and higher fuel costs .

The carrier expects an adjusted quarterly loss of between 60 cents and $1 per share, down from its previous projections of adjusted earnings of between 50 cents and $1 per share for the first three months of the year.

“While all months of 2023 are expected to produce significantly higher unit revenue than the corresponding months in 2019, the Company is seeing new seasonal demand patterns, with low demand months such as January and February 2023 growing less than high demand months. “, said United said in a securities deposit after market close on Monday.