United Kingdom reveals banknotes with the effigy of King Charles III

LONDON.- The new ones tickets with the effigy of king Charles III which will enter circulation in June, has been revealed to the public starting Wednesday at an exhibition organized in London by the Bank of England.

The 5, 10, 20 and 50 pound sterling notes, visible in the premises of the Central Bank, show a portrait of the sovereign made public in 2013, and approved by the latter in 2022 after the death of his mother Elizabeth II.

After ruling the United Kingdom for 70 years and being the first sovereign to appear on banknotes: “the public is witnessing a first with this transition,” Jennifer Adam, curator of the museum, told AFP.

Official circulation of banknotes

This unprecedented change occurs at the time that King Charles III, who announced that he was ill with cancer at the beginning of the month, resigned from his public commitments during the duration of his treatment.

The banknotes with the effigy of Elizabeth II will remain valid and the new ones will progressively replace those that become too old and worn out, according to Adam. We will have to wait some time after it is put into circulation, on June 5, 2024, for those with the effigy of Charles III to be widely disseminated.

These new banknotes will also be made of polymer – more resistant and with a plastic texture – and not paper like the other banknotes issued in the United Kingdom since 2016.

