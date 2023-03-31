United States: Donald Trump indicted by the courts, a first in the country

Former US President Donald Trump was officially charged on Friday March 31, unprecedented in history for a president. He is accused of having bought the silence of a woman with whom he allegedly had a relationship. What will be the sequence of events?

In front of the Manhattan court, Thursday, March 30, the press is watching for the release of the prosecutor who is prosecuting a former American president, Donald Trump, a first in the history of the United States. Donald Trump’s opponents relish. Signs read “trump is over“. “I watched every passing day hoping for this indictment and I wanted to see it with my own eyes and be able to tell it.“, says a woman.

A violation of the election finance code

Donald Trump is indicted by a popular jury in the Stormy Daniels case. The former phonograph actress reportedly had an extramarital affair with the ex-president in 2006. When he was a presidential candidate in 2016, he allegedly bought his silence for $130,000 and passed that expense on to his campaign expenses. This is a violation of the election finance code. Trump has always denied and cries out for political persecution.