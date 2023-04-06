United States: Hospital asks for help to find relatives of patient

Many times people experience accidents where they are unconscious and do not have something with them to help identify them, so to achieve this, They launch signals with their characteristics.

That happened in the memorial hermann hospitalwho in the last hours asked for help to locate the relatives of a patient.

In The Truth Newswe inform that the hospital is in houstonin it district of Texas, in the USA.

Looking for relatives of patient

The hospital asked for help identifying a patient



According to what was reported by the different media, on Friday, March 31, a man who until now has not been identified arrived at the Memorial Hermann hospital.

According to the details of the medical center, the man is between 40 and 50 years old and measures between 5 feet and 6 inches, which would be about one meter and 67 centimeters in height, it is also estimated that he weighs about 150 pounds or 68 kilos.

He was also described as Anglo-Saxon with red hair and a trimmed beard, while to help identify him, the institution disclosed that the patient also has several tattoos on his body.

According to what was referred by the health institution in Texas, the tattoos include the word ‘Freedom’ on the right leg, as well as the initials IP on the left leg and a spider web on the left elbow.

Until now, no further details have been given about the man who is hospitalized, with a bandage on his head, since the last day of March, nor has there been any detail about the reasons that led him to this state or the complications of health you have.

Baby dies due to negligence

The unidentified young man has several tattoos and one with initials



This hospital in the United States was pointed out in 2022 for alleged medical negligence in the case of a newborn named Milagros Menjíva, who at the moment of death was only 6 months old in the world.

It was in the month of November, when the little girl, after undergoing several surgeries, died at the Children’s Memorial Hermann hospital.

