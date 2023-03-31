United States: Joe Biden declines to comment on Donald Trump’s indictment

Former White House tenant Donald Trump was charged with criminal charges on Thursday as part of an investigation into the payment of $130,000 to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

Joe Biden declined to comment Friday on the historic indictment the day before of his predecessor, and potential rival for the 2024 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump.

The Democratic president, who is traveling to Mississippi for the day, was questioned on this subject several times by the journalists gathered to witness his departure from the White House.

On Thursday, former US President Donald Trump was charged with criminal charges in a case dating back to 2016, a first in US history. He is accused of paying $130,000 to actress and pornographic filmmaker Stormy Daniels, using funds from his presidential campaign.

>> More information to come on BFMTV.com