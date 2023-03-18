United States: the abortion pill banned in Wyoming, a first in an American state

Many opponents of abortion are currently seeking to ban the abortion pill throughout the United States. Fifteen states have banned abortions since last year.

Wyoming became the first US state on Friday to ban the abortion pill, in another victory for conservatives who want to roll back access to abortion in the United States.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has called on lawmakers to go further and enshrine a total ban on abortion in the state constitution and put it to the vote of voters.

The decision comes at a time when many abortion opponents are seeking to ban the abortion pill nationwide, after the Supreme Court’s decision last year to bury the right to abortion at the federal. Since then, fifteen states have decided to ban all pregnancy terminations on their soil.

Ruling expected in Texas

A decision on this subject is also expected soon in the court of Amarillo in Texas where an ultraconservative federal judge must render a decision on a possible federal ban on mifepristone (RU 486).

This pill, the most widely used for medical termination of pregnancy, was authorized in 2000 by the American Medicines Agency (FDA). Texas federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk could order it to be taken off the market nationwide.

Texas lawmakers are also considering a proposal that would not only ban abortion pills, but also require state internet providers to block access to sites where these pills are sold by mail order.

Wyoming governor hostile to abortion

Mark Gordon, the governor of Wyoming, has declared that he does not intend to back down in his fight against abortion.

“I believe that all life is sacred and that every individual, including unborn children, should be treated with dignity and compassion,” Mark Gordon said on Friday evening.

Since the Supreme Court of the United States in June last year granted freedom to legislate to each state, about fifteen of them have limited access to mifepristone by requiring that a doctor provide it, according to the Guttmacher Institute research center which defends the right of women to have an abortion.

If the Texas federal judge rules for a nationwide ban on the abortion pill, abortion rights groups say it will have as big an impact as last year’s Supreme Court ruling.