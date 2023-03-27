United States: the city of Rolling Fork ravaged by a tornado in Mississippi

Several tornadoes killed 26 people in Mississippi, USA, including 13 in the town of Rolling Fork. On Sunday March 26, a team from France Télévisions went to the scene after the disaster.

The town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi (USA), has been almost wiped off the map. The tornado spared no building. The trees, uprooted, fell under the force of the tornado. Jeremy Grayson was born and raised here. There is nothing left of his neighborhood. “We have been a community here for a long time. But there is nothing left”, he confides. The city recorded a very heavy toll: 13 dead out of the 26 caused by the tornado in total in the region. No alert was given, and the inhabitants had only a few minutes to take shelter.

“I’ve never seen that”

Robert Jackson came out into the heart of the storm to save his sister. “It was awful. You don’t know what to expect with such a storm”, he said. In the street, the police make their way in quads. “I’ve been in the police for a while, and I had never seen this. There is no comparable situation”, says an agent. To help the survivors, the Red Cross has opened several shelters in and around the city. New tornadoes could hit the Mississippi again in the next few hours.