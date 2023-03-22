United States: two inmates escape through a hole dug in the walls, they are arrested in a fast food restaurant

The two detainees only spent a few hours outside their cell before being arrested again.

You can’t say they were hiding. Two American prisoners fled their cell in a prison in the eastern state of Virginia on Monday evening after digging a hole in the wall of their cell, including using toothbrushes . But a few hours later, it was in a fast food restaurant specializing in pancakes that they were found by the authorities, thanks to a report to the police.

Jail guards in the town of Newport News were surprised to find John Garza, 37, and Arley Nemo, 43, missing around 7:15 p.m. Monday, authorities said in a statement.

A run of only a few kilometers

The prisoners managed to exploit “a loophole” in the structure of the prison building, using tools created from a toothbrush and a metal object to dislodge loose fittings in a wall, said the police. They thus succeeded in forming a hole through which they slipped and then climbed the enclosure of the prison.

The run, however, was short-lived. After walking several miles, the two fugitives reached an International House of Pancakes (IHOP) chain pancake restaurant in nearby Hampton where they were captured Tuesday morning, police said.

“I thank the citizens who saw Garza and Nemo in the IHOP and notified law enforcement,” Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan said in the statement.

John Garza was in detention in particular for violation of his probationary period and Arley Nemo for bank card fraud, forgery and use of forgery, theft and concealment of stolen property.