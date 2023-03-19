United States: why is Donald Trump at risk of being arrested and charged?

The former US president assured Saturday that he was going to be “arrested” on Tuesday and called for demonstrations. Accused of having bought the silence of a pornographic actress with whom he allegedly had an affair using funds from his presidential campaign in 2016, he could be charged.

The possible indictment of Donald Trump would be a first for a former American president. Accused by the courts of having paid a bribe to a pornographic actress with whom he allegedly had an affair to buy his silence, he assured Saturday that he was going to be “arrested” on Tuesday and called for demonstrations.

After having an affair with an actress and director of pornographic films, Stephanie Clifford, he would have paid her 130,000 dollars to buy her silence.

Republicans up in arms

It was her former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who had become one of her worst enemies, who was responsible for paying the 130,000 dollars to the pornographic actress for her to keep silent about this supposed 2006 relationship with Donald Trump. .

Already convicted in this case, Michael Cohen testified at least twice before the grand jury in this investigation last week. On Friday, one of the former president’s lawyers, Joseph Tacopina, told the media that his client would “go” to New York justice if he were to be charged.

“The idea of ​​indicting a former president of the United States is deeply troubling to me, as it is to tens of millions of Americans,” former Vice President Mike Pence said, however, as quoted by The Guardian.

And Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy denounced on Twitter an “outrageous abuse of power by an extremist district attorney who lets violent criminals run wild while pursuing political revenge against President Trump”.

Bribe Campaign Fund

This payment case occurred just before the November 2016 presidential election won by the Republican billionaire against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump was not yet President of the United States.

He allegedly used funds from his presidential campaign to make the payment, which New York prosecutors consider a hidden donation, in violation of campaign finance laws. The investigation is almost complete, Donald Trump could therefore soon be charged.

“The Republican Party candidate” in the 2024 presidential primary, “and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week”, launched Donald Trump on his social network Truth Social, speaking of him in the third person and writing in capital letters.

For the time being, no one has confirmed this Tuesday date put forward by Donald Trump. One of his lawyers, Susan Necheles, told AFP that her client had decided to speak out on her Truth Social platform “on the basis of press information” published for a few days on a possible indictment the week next.

Summons to the prosecutor’s office

“Because this is a political prosecution, the District Attorney’s Office is resorting to press leaks rather than communicating with President Donald Trump’s attorneys as they normally should. “, denounced his advice.

Still, in case of indictment, it will not take place in a classic way: the police will not come to his home to take him to prison. Because of his status as a former president, he will be summoned to the prosecutor’s office, who will notify him of the charges against him, and he should normally be released pending trial.

Law enforcement and local and federal security agencies are preparing for the possibility of this indictment as early as next week, also explained to the NBC several senior officials aware of these preparations on Friday, while specifying that these plannings remained preventive.

Rumors about this possible indictment have multiplied since Donald Trump was invited to testify before a grand jury – a panel of citizens with broad investigative powers and responsible for confirming an indictment.

Call to protest

A possible sign of the prosecution’s desire to prosecute the former president in the so-called “Stormy Daniels” case. Faced with this, Donald Trump poses as a victim and calls on his supporters to demonstrate. “Protest, take back our nation!”, He wrote on his social network.

“We must save America, demonstrate, demonstrate, demonstrate!!!”, reiterated Donald Trump on his social network a few hours later.

These messages echo the one he launched at the end of 2020, convinced that he had been “robbed” of the election against Joe Biden, so that his supporters would demonstrate in Washington on January 6, 2021, a prelude to their assault on the US Capitol that had shocked America and the world.

On his social media, he called the services of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected magistrate and Democrat, “corrupt and very political.”

Donald Trump was the subject of an initial criminal investigation in the late 1970s. THE New York Times.

Donald Trump, campaigning for the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election, will hold a meeting next Saturday in Waco, Texas. And for billionaire Elon Musk, who got his Twitter reinstatement, if an arrest materializes, “Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory” in November 2024.