United: The schedule at Greenwood

Manchester United want to take their time with the reintegration of Mason Greenwood. According to the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old has been told the earliest he can return to training with the Red Devils is next season. The club is still conducting an internal investigation after Greenwood’s rape charges were dropped. In the past few weeks, detailed talks have therefore taken place between the young Englishman and the club management of United.

Meanwhile, Greenwood stressed that he wanted to return as soon as possible. The one-time striker has been suspended since January 2022 after allegations of attempted rape and assault surfaced. However, United don’t want to rush things once the process is over. According to the report, opinion within the club is still divided as to whether Greenwood should be given a second chance. The English national player is contractually bound until 2025.

