Universitario vs Garcilaso: LIVE DirecTv see League 1 Max Tv TODAY: tie 0-0

MIN 53: Nelson Cabanillas (Universitario) was sent off after receiving the second yellow after being mocked by Jorge Bazán (Garcilaso)

MIN 46: the second half started.

ET: Change (University) Alex Valera enters to replace Emanuel Herrera.

MIN 45+2: the first half ended. Universitario equalized 0-0 against Deportivo Garcilaso.

MIN 44: Phew! Santiago Giordana (Garcilaso) finished off inside the area and goalkeeper José Carvallo (Universitario) rejected the corner.

MIN 37: Ugh! Santiago Giordana (Garcilaso) finished off inside the area, but high and wide.

MIN 35: yellow card for William Riveros (Universitario) for an offense against Santiago Giordana (Garcilaso)

MIN 34: Yellow card for Nelson Cabanillas (Universitario) for preventing the restart of play.

MIN 33: yellow card for Enmanuel Páucar (Garcilaso) for a foul against Piero Quispe (Universitario)

MIN 30: yellow card for DT Jorge Fossati (Universitario) for claiming the referee Diego Haro.

MIN 24: yellow card for Alexi Gómez (Garcilaso) for a foul against Luis Urruti (Universitario).

MIN 21: goalkeeper José Carvallo (Universitario) stretched and cut off the dangerous cross from Juan Diego Lojas (Garcilaso)

MIN 11: Ugh! Emanuel Herrera (Universitario) finished off outside the area and demanded the goalkeeper Diego Penny (Garcilaso)

MIN 2: Universitario generated a triple goal chance that included a shot from Piero Quispe on the post.

MIN 1: the game started.

The players of academic and garcilaso They enter the field of play for the start of the match.

The players are located in the exit tunnel to the playing field.

Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso lineups

academic: José Carvallo, Aldo Corzo, William Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto, Nelson Cabanillas, Hugo Ancajima, Martín Pérez Guedes, Rodrigo Ureña, Piero Quispe, Emanuel Herrera and Luis Urruti.

Deportivo Garcilaso: Diego Penny, Juan Diego Lojas, Alexi Gómez, Aldair Salazar, Carlos Caraza, Jean Pierre Fuentes, Jorge Bazán, Enmanuel Páucar, Joao Rojas, Santiago Giordana and Kevin Quevedo.

Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso: ‘cream’ lineup for the duel for League 1

This is what Deportivo Garcilaso’s dressing room looks like hours before the duel against Universitario.

Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso: the dressing room of the local team before the clash for League 1

The arrival of the Universitario players at the sports scene of the clash against Deportivo Garcilaso.

Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso: Piero Quispe and Alexander Succar in Cusco

The Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium in Cusco prior to the clash between Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso.

Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso: the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium in Cusco

Squads of Sports University

Called up by Universitario de Deportes for the clash against Deportivo Garcilaso.

Squad of Deportivo Garcilaso

Called up by Deportivo Garcilaso for the match against Universitario de Deportes.

Banderazo ‘cream’ in Cusco

The fans of University of Sports They met at the concentration hotel of the team Jorge Fossati in the ‘Imperial city’. large number of fans ‘You meringues’ made their unconditional support for the club they love feel, the players came out to say hello and thank them for the encouragement prior to the game against Sports Garcilaso.

Univeristario de Deportes fans cheered on the players in Cusco.

attention fans

Deportivo Garcilaso published recommendations for fans attending the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium to witness the meeting between cusqueños and Sports University. The enclosure of the ‘Imperial city’ It will open its doors at 4:30 p.m.

Recommendations for fans who come to the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium.

Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso: Game day! ‘You meringues’ and ‘celestial’ face each other today, Saturday March 31, for the tenth date of the first tournament of the year in the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium. This will be the first match between the two squads in the first division, as the cusqueños are playing their first season in the highest category after winning the Peru Cup 2022.

How does the Sports University arrive?

University of Sports Arrive in good time for your visit to the city ‘imperial’. The team of Jorge Fossati comes with four wins in a row in the Opening Tournament and will be measured at ‘little piece of heaven’ In search of extending his streak of positive results, which place him at the top of the position table with 15 units along with Lima Alliance and Sporting Cristal.

The ‘creams’ They will already be able to count on their payroll with the national teams Jose Carvallo and alex valera, who returned to training after Peru’s friendlies against Morocco and Germany by FIFA date. the attacker Andy Pole He returned from Europe with ailments and will not be part of the delegation that traveled to Cusco. His place will continue to be occupied by Hugo Ancajima.

How does Deportivo Garcilaso arrive?

Deportivo Garcilaso started with a bang League 1 2023 with a total of four consecutive victories -one by ‘walk over’ against Binacional- and a draw against Sporting Cristal in Cusco that positioned him as the leader of the championship.

However, since that Sunday, March 12, he has not added again and has two straight losses. The first was a visit to Sports Boys 2-1 at the Iván Elías Moreno and last weekend they fell again, this time at home, against carlos mannucci by the same score, despite starting with an advantage on the score.

With one game less, if he manages to beat the ‘OR’ and if the other co-leaders, Sporting Cristal and Alianza Lima do not add this date, they could resume the lead.

Possible lineups for Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso

academic: Jose Carvallo; Hugo Ancajima, Aldo Corzo, Williams Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto, Nelson Cabanillas; Rodrigo Urena, Martin Perez Guedes, Piero Quispe; Luis Urruti and Emanuel Herrera.

Deportivo Garcilaso: Diego Penny; Carlos Caraza, Aldair Salazar, Juan Diego Lojas, Alexi Gomez; Emmanuel Páucar, David Dioses; Jorge Bazán, Joao Rojas, Kevin Quevedo and Santiago Giordana.

Who will lead the Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso?

The National Commission of Referees (CONAR) appointed as the main judge for this match Diego Haro. He will be accompanied by Raul Lopez and Freddy Coronado as first and second assistant, respectively. Kevin Maxdeo will be the fourth referee and huriel condori will act as advisor.

Diego Haro will be in charge of directing the Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso. (AFP)

Tv channel of the University vs Deportivo Garcilaso

The match between Universitario de Deportes and Deportivo Garcilaso today, Friday March 31, 2023, will be televised on the official channel of the competition, League 1 Max. The signal is enabled in the official operators of the Peruvian Football Federation and 1190 Sports.

To see Liga 1 Max in DirecTV a monthly amount of 45 soles must be paid, in addition to your regular plan. For his part, Best Cable makes a single charge of S/. 50 or S/. 60 soles, depending on your location (Lima or Casma), for all its programming. You can also purchase the streaming service League 1 Play for S/. 59.90.

Schedule of the Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso

– Peru / 7:30 p.m.

– Mexico / 18:30 hours

– Colombia / 7:30 p.m.

– Ecuador / 7:30 p.m.

– Bolivia/ 8:30 p.m.

– Venezuela / 20:30 hours

– Paraguay / 20:30 hours

– Argentina/ 9:30 p.m.

– Uruguay/ 9:30 p.m.

– Chile / 9:30 p.m.

– Brazil / 9:30 p.m.

– Spain / 2:30 p.m. (Saturday, April 1)