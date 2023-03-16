University lawyer explained with noble argument the reason for the low cost of tickets

More than 170 thousand ‘cream’ fans have attended the Monumental Stadium in 2023. (Academic)

University of Sports receives on Saturday March 18 at ADT in it Monumental ‘U’ Marathon Stadium and the ‘creams’ They already announced that to date, Wednesday the 15th, 20,000 tickets have been sold for the comparison corresponding to the ninth date of the Opening Tournament 2023 of the league 1.

The recent good results achieved both in local competition and in the South American Cup They have aroused even more the interest of the fans in acquiring tickets to accompany those led by the coach Jorge Fossati. Ticket prices range from S/. 12 soles (popular north and south) and S/. 120 soles (black seat).

The amounts offered by the ‘merengues’ are more than doubled by those offered by the classic rival Lima Alliance. For example, for the duel against Cusco FC last Saturday, March 11, the cheapest ticket cost S/. 29.90 soles, while the one with the highest value was 219.90.

Faced with the inevitable comparison of the values ​​imposed by each institution, the legal advisor of University of Sports, Adrian Gilabert -close to the temporary administrator Jean-Ferrari-, explained through his Twitter account the reason why they set the prices to see the ‘OR’ before the Tarma Sports Association.

“For a long time the ‘U’ fan was mistreated. When things went wrong, they never turned their backs today that we are in clear improvement we cannot take advantage of the moment and punish the fan”, wrote the lawyer in the first instance.

Comparison of ticket prices between ‘creams’ and ‘blue and white’. (University / Lima Alliance)

The lawyer stressed that they are still working to build loyalty among the fans and that they attend each game en masse to see the first team. “The family is returning to the court. Grandparents, parents and grandchildren make up the more than 45,000 ‘souls’ that gather at the ‘Monu’. The nights of the Monument are truly magical and that is the demonstration of our greatness”.

Finally, Gilabert emphasized that the economy of each follower is different and that the value of the tickets was designed for those with a lower budget. “Let’s not forget that football is a popular sport and everyone has to have the opportunity to go. Perhaps for some 20 soles is too little, but for others it is not.. Let’s think about that brother ‘cream’, let’s continue like this, together until the end! When I was at the University, I collected coins to go to the stadium to see the ‘U’. We must never forget where we come from, because someone is there today ”, he concluded.

20,000 tickets have already been sold for the match between the ‘U’ and ADT. (Academic)

The costs imposed by the student team have been translating into good income for their coffers, because according to official figures, in only four games organized with the public at the Monumental Stadium, the ‘OR’ has achieved a box office income of 9,773,098 nuevos solescounting subscribers. The amount that is around 10 million corresponds to an assistance of more than 170 thousand fans.

The recorded duels are the ‘Cream Night’ against Aucas, the classic against Lima Alliancein addition to the matches against FBC Melgar (league 1) and Cienciano (South American Cup). It should be remembered that the match against Academia Cantolao was played behind closed doors.

According to official numbers from the Professional Soccer LeagueAte’s team brought, during the 2022 League 1, a total of 402,357 fans in their duels at home, being the club with the largest number of attendees last year, but not the one that collected the most, since that title was taken by Alianza Lime.