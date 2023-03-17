University of Coimbra will continue to preserve classified heritage

“A University of Coimbra will fulfill its role, as it always does, and we will, naturally within the scope of (Association) Ruas, preserve, protect and develop classified heritage, because it is a very relevant classification for the city, for the region and for the country”, he claimed.

During the presentation of the commemorative program for the 10th anniversary of the classification of the University of Coimbra, Alta and Sofia as a UNESCO World Heritage Site (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), Amílcar Falcão stressed that the intervention on the part of Grace College.

“We’ve been trying for years to get the rest of Colégio da Graça, which is in possession of the Ministry of Defence, for requalification. With some changes in the ministries and in the people who make decisions, it hasn’t been easy, but I want to believe that within for some time, not long, we will be able to have Colégio da Graça with us and keep Polo 0 complete”, he said.

The rector of the University of Coimbra highlighted that the Paço das Escolas and the Joanina Library have also been the target of preservation works, demonstrating that “a lot has already been done” in terms of heritage preservation, although there is still “a lot more to do”.

“I believe that we have a lot to do, either at the University, or in Alta, or in Sofia (street). We must do everything in our power”, he maintained.

In his speech, Amílcar Falcão also recalled that the University of Coimbra is the only one of the five universities classified by UNESCO, recognized both for its material and immaterial component.

“I believe that it is something that we have to know how to preserve and enhance. This is our purpose and we are all united in this cause”, he indicated, adding that he will appoint, at an opportune moment, a curator of the University of Coimbra’s heritage, for ” give another impetus to the use of heritage”.

It was up to Vice-Rector Alfredo Dias to allude to part of the commemorative program for the 10th anniversary of the classification of the University of Coimbra, Alta and Sofia as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which will include colloquiums and debates, as well as the presentation of some projects, fostering discussion and community involvement.

Among these examples will be the project for the requalification and functionalization of the entire area of ​​the Associação Académica and Jardins da Associação until the Colégio de São Jerónimo, as well as the global project of the Colégio das Artes.

“We will also present the project that started a few years ago” and “is already in its final phase and which we consider to be a good example of intervention in buildings, which is the requalification of Paço das Escolas. It is already well advanced and we hope it can be finished in a year, a year and a half,” he said.

About the celebrations program, he also said that it will be organized in three moments, the first corresponding to the beginning of the celebrations, the other to the classification date (month of June) and the last moment will occur in the fourth quarter of the year, with the presentation of the Management Plan, which will correspond to the strategy for managing the Property in the coming years.

Vice-rector Delfim Leão indicated that the celebrations will start on March 22, with the launch of the book “Five Jewels of Coimbra: World Heritage of Humanity”, in the Chapel of São Miguel of the University of Coimbra.

Highlights of the program included the Commemorative Concert of the 10th Anniversary of the UNESCO Classification entitled “In the Beginning It Was Fado”, which will take place on May 22nd, at the Pátio das Escolas of the University of Coimbra, as well as a debate on June 5th, which has as its central theme the Song of Coimbra.

Also noteworthy is the International Colloquium – Sustainable Management of World Heritage Assets, on June 21st, and the IV National University and Culture Meeting, on November 16th.

