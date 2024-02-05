Unprecedented increase in rental prices shakes the real estate market

MIAMI .- In a worrying trend, the prices of rent throughout the state of Florida have experienced an unprecedented increase, generating concern among tenants and real estate market analysts.

Experts point out that this phenomenon could have significant repercussions on the economic and social stability of the region. However, some companies that measure this data are more optimistic and report a slight decrease in rental prices. households .

According to recent data collected by local real estate agencies, the average cost of Rent in cities like Miami, Orlando and Tampa saw an increase of 15% to 23% in recent years.

This drastic increase has left many renters struggling to find affordable housing, leading to increased competition and tensions in the market.

Why did the rent go up?

Economists attribute this phenomenon to a combination of factors, including growing demand for housing, a shortage of supply, and the impact of the recent COVID pandemic on the labor market.

Florida’s population boom driven by internal transfers and the migration of residents from other statescontributed to the increase in demand for housing.

The pandemic had a strong influence on this situation, since many owners chose to sell their properties instead of renting them, further reducing the supply of rental housing, according to studies.

Furthermore, the increase in remote work led to greater population mobility, exacerbating competition for available properties.

The situation led to Lawmakers and government officials in Florida have considered measures to address the housing crisis. In that sense, proposals have been discussed from tax incentives for landlords who offer affordable rentals to the implementation of government-funded affordable housing programs.

Tenants’ rights groups have also pushed for more direct government intervention to curb exorbitant rent increases and ensure low-income communities are not displaced.

Meanwhile, residents of Florida faces the difficult reality of dealing with housing costs steadily increasing, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of this trend and its potential consequences for the state’s diverse population.

Recent study

However, a recent study by the company Rent.com shows new and encouraging state figures in a report on rents in January 2024 in Florida.

Although Rents have increased 23% since the pandemicmedian rents in the South have decreased for the fourth consecutive month, according to that analysis.

Florida’s median rent is $2,095.