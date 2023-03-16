Unusual: Bill Gates guaranteed the success of his children by forbidding the use of a common device for anyone

Unusual: Bill Gates guaranteed the success of his children by forbidding the use of a common device for anyone

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 16, 2023

When we list the richest people in the world, the name of Bill Gates ranks among the top. The volatility of the market and the economy is moving the positions, but the founder of Microsoft is always one of those who has the most money.

Despite the fact that his work surely keeps him very busy, the 67-year-old mogul had time to be a dad. He managed to have three children whom he was able to raise under his customs and teachings.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *