Unusual: Bill Gates guaranteed the success of his children by forbidding the use of a common device for anyone

When we list the richest people in the world, the name of Bill Gates ranks among the top. The volatility of the market and the economy is moving the positions, but the founder of Microsoft is always one of those who has the most money.

Despite the fact that his work surely keeps him very busy, the 67-year-old mogul had time to be a dad. He managed to have three children whom he was able to raise under his customs and teachings.

first came Jennifer, in 1996; then Rory was born, in 2001 and a year later they celebrated the appearance of Phoebe. They are young, their dates are proof that these three lucky boys grew up with the installation of the digital movement throughout the world.

Despite being born in a cradle of gold, Bill Gates has not guaranteed his part of the company or material assets as an inheritance. Although he will surely leave them a lot, the most important thing for the American millionaire is that they are successful in their areas of expertise.

And to achieve this, it has prohibited them from using a very common device in daily life. Would you apply it with your child?

Raising the children of Bill Gates

Televisions, computers, video games, toys and many other things are part of the growth of the new generations. All of the above was allowed at the Gates’ house, as long as school assignments were met.

But there was one thing that, not even being the best students in the class, they were going to manage to have: a cell phone. As unusual as it may seem, Bill Gates did not allow any of his children to use smartphones until after the age of 14, according to The chronicler.

Once they passed this age they had hours of use and it was prohibited at the table, at mealtime.

It worked? Who knows. The truth is that Jennifer is a marine biologist with a degree from Stanford; Roy is a computer engineer and studied economics at Duke University; while Phoebe went to Julliard to dedicate herself to the study of the ballet.