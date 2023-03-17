Unusual curl with the dollar: SMEs paid more tax for a maneuver against AFIP

If a VAT withholding agent does not deposit the money on time, the supplying SME cannot take it for paid. Who did the AFIP fine for $600 million?

Las small and medium-sized companies paid more tax in 2022 for a bicycle from large companies to take advantage of the dollar gap and fixed terms. Many important clients systematically delayed for a month the VAT deposit that had been withheldTherefore, the SMEs could not declare it as settled in their sworn statement.

When a withholding agent withholds VAT from suppliers, these companies, which are generally SMEs, they cannot take the tax as paid in their monthly settlement, since for this it is necessary that the withholdings be registered.

For this reason, the The Directorate of Large Taxpayers received complaints against large companies from firms from which they had withheld taxes, and after extensive inspection action, the AFIP imposed fines for almost $600 million, as a result of alleged fraudulent maneuvers in 2022.informed a high official source.

AFIP: what were the maneuvers of large companies against SMEs

Companies and individuals characterized as “large taxpayers” by the AFIP explain 50% of all collectionTherefore, there is a special direction of the organism, in charge of Alejandro Otero.

The Directorate of Large Taxpayers detected in 2022 maneuvers by large companies that kept third-party moneyby not depositing the withholdings or perceptions made on SME invoices within the established period

He The term that withholding agents have to deposit in the AFIP the money withheld from their suppliers and clients is 30 days..

Large companies made a loop with money withheld from SMEs for VAT

For this reason, In 2022, and with constant increases in the exchange gap and the fixed term rate, many large companies withheld taxes, made that money pay off and then deposited those amounts on the 31st, in arrearsthe source said.

What AFIP sanctions did the companies that hurt SMEs receive?

Upon detecting the maneuver, the Directorate of Large Taxpayers of AFIP carved 36 summaries, which resulted in $408 million in fines applied in 2022 plus another $185 million, in these first months of the year.

The procedure to arrive at the fine provides for an administrative instance, with the right of defense and the possibility of making a discharge within the framework of the summary. If the result before the AFIP administrative judge is adverse, the taxpayer may appeal to the National Tax Court.

Meanwhile, andn one of the cases of large companies under investigation, the AFIP filed a complaint in the Economic Criminal Courtfor appropriation of third-party funds for more than 30 days, which exceeded $100,000 per month, which constitutes today’s very outdated criminal liability threshold.

The criminally denounced company was a large granary market mill, in which case the AFIP considered that there was an intentional act. If the company is sentenced, its directors who are found responsible for the fraudulent maneuver, are entitled to a prison sentence of 2 to 6 years.

“The success of this action is not in the collection of fines, but in the deterrent effect, since so far in 2023 only one summary proceeding has been completed due to a delay in the deposit of withholdings”stressed the senior source consulted.