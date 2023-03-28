Up to 42% discount: monitor deals for gaming & office from LG, HP, Samsung & Co. at Amazon

Amazon Spring Offers is the name of the first major discount campaign of the year at the online retailer. One of the highlights is the selection of high-quality monitors for gaming and office, which Amazon offers up to 42% below the RRP.

There should be something for every taste and application: You can buy a gaming monitor with a high refresh rate just as cheaply as an office-compatible screen with an IPS panel and blue light filter that is easy on the eyes. Resolutions from Full HD to WQHD to 4K UHD, screen sizes from 24 to 27 and 32 to 40 inches – the selection of price-reduced monitors is large. Important: The offers are only valid until March 29, 23:59.

Buy a monitor for gaming or office cheaper at Amazon

The Amazon Spring Sale is a great opportunity to get a Top monitor for gaming or office cheaper to buy. For example, if you don’t have the fastest PC and prefer a gaming monitor with Full HD and a high refresh rate of 165 Hz, we can recommend the AOC screen with 27 inches, which you can order with a whopping 42% discount. The price reduction for the Viewsonic curved gaming monitor with WQHD resolution is similarly high.

In the office area, the Samsung UHD monitor ViewFinity S7 stands out, which not only scores with a 32-inch screen size, but also with 4K resolution, VA panel and a 29% discount.

Gaming monitors (selection)

AOC (27 inch, Full HD, 165 Hz) 179 euros (RRP 309 €)

179 euros (RRP 309 €) Viewsonic Curved (27 inch, WQHD, 165 Hz) 189 euros (RRP 299 €)

189 euros (RRP 299 €) Acer Nitro (32 inch, Full HD, 165 Hz) 259 euros (RRP 299 €)

259 euros (RRP 299 €) MSI (28-inch, 4K UHD, 144Hz) 589 euros (RRP 699 €)

589 euros (RRP 699 €) Samsung (49 inch, UWQHD, 120 Hz) 749 euros (RRP €1,049)

Office monitors (selection)

Monitors up to 42% cheaper: All offers at a glance

Even more great deals at Amazon Spring Sale

Sure, you can also go straight to Amazon and browse the spring deals. Or you can follow our coverage of the online retailer’s first major discount campaign in 2023. Below are the first articles, more to come. You have the complete overview on our deals overview page.

In addition to the Acer gaming monitor with 27 inches and other top monitors, which are offered at lower prices in the spring offers, you can currently buy other top screens with some high discounts.

Buy high-quality gaming monitor: discount offers at Amazon

