Updates: VW wants to support software products in the car for years

Information technology is playing an increasingly important role in networked cars. This is particularly evident in the area of ​​infotainment systems, where Google and Apple are giving smartphone users the option of having their smartphones take over the relevant displays in cars. Google is also developing the Android Automotive operating system, which vehicle manufacturers are increasingly using as the software basis in the cockpit. Volkswagen wants to saddle it up with its own app store and also sell paid services in the medium term. However, a crucial question in this colorful infotainment world in the car is how long the manufacturers will support it.

15 year maintenance announced

“We have a deal with the brands that took a while to negotiate but the lifetime support was extremely important,” explained Dirk Hilgenberg, head of the VW software offshoot Cariad, to the online magazine Ars Technica. But how long is the life expectancy of an IT product? “Fifteen years after maintenance,” said the company manager. There is also an additional option for branded companies to extend this range.

“We have to guarantee that all legal aspects can be updated”, Hilgenberg referred to existing legal update obligations. That’s why Cariad is very careful when releasing new software areas, since each one has to be maintained over a long period of time. If an end of operation or production is not foreseeable after 15 years, support must still be guaranteed. Individual divisions of the group have pointed out that their vehicles are often treated as “unicorns”: the owners only drive them occasionally, but they also want to be on the safe side. The VW-Audi group also includes expensive brands such as Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche, whose cars often belong to collectors and enthusiasts.

Cybersecurity-Updates

A Cariad spokesman clarified to Ars Technica after the publication of the original article: As part of its development services for Volkswagen, the company offers operational services, updates, upgrades and new versions as well as bug fixes for its hardware and software products. “We usually support our hardware and software releases over longer periods of time,” it said more generally. In some cases, this could be up to 15 years after the production stop for hardware and ten years for software. In addition, there are statutory deadlines: Cybersecurity updates and patches, for example, are “provided for as long as a function is available”. In addition, individual agreements with brands for longer support periods are negotiable to meet customer needs.

For goods with digital elements such as smartphones or laptops that a customer purchases from a retailer, an obligation to update or upgrades applies in accordance with an EU directive. Sellers or outfitters must guarantee the functionality and IT security of the devices even after they have been handed over. The claim, which is also intended to bring more sustainability with it, applies within a period of time that “can be expected to be reasonable by the consumer”. The period should depend on the type and purpose of the goods and the digital functions. The Federal Ministry of Justice assumes that updates “have to be provided for five years” on average.



(tiw)

