Urge to stop homicides of women

Juarez City.– After the murder of five women on Thursday in the city of Chihuahua and one more in Ciudad Juárez last Friday, women’s rights organizations demanded that the authorities stop the “horror”.

“The State Women’s Movement does not want to remain silent in the face of such a monstrosity. We demand that the various levels of government that everyone assume public responsibility for it and effectively without blaming others. We demand that they fully comply with the provisions of the Gender Alert and that compliance be publicly reviewed,” the group said.

Through a press release, the activists denounced that the lives of women and not the aesthetics of the buildings is what should call the community to demonstrate and act as a society.

The organization Justicia Para Nuestras Hijas also condemned the increase in homicides of women in the state of Chihuahua. Its coordinator, Norma Ledezma Ortega, pointed out that “the context of violence that is currently breathed in the state is inconceivable, but particularly in the city, where several homicides and disappearances of women were recently recorded in a single day.”

The activist pointed out through a press release that the wave of violence that reached mostly young women is very worrying, and that also, from the beginning they were related to organized crime without knowing the background context.

“In Justice for Our Daughters we do not defend or excuse illegal acts, but nothing justifies the taking of so many people’s lives for alleged links to organized crime,” he said.

The organization pointed out that the recent violent acts reflect the absence of justice, since by not taking legal action against those who commit crimes, criminal groups act against their adversaries.

“In Justicia Para Nuestras Hijas we fight for the right to life of all people and we appeal for the law to be complied with without omissions. We express our indignation, anger and sadness for the pain of the families of the victims of these violent acts, but we also invite you to reflect; Today is the time to stop normalizing violence, to question what we can do from society, the private initiative and from organizations, to contribute to the prevention of violence that is surpassing us ”, he indicated.

The organization stressed that Chihuahuans “let’s not get used to black bows in homes, to the stories of thousands of daughters, sons, mothers, fathers and brothers in mourning.”

For this reason, he called on the entire community to show solidarity and awareness, but above all to encourage the construction of spaces free of violence from their homes.

He demanded an end to the impunity that intensifies violence from the authorities of the three powers and the three orders of Government, and pointed out that it is time to assume responsibilities to make the rule of law prevail.

“It is time to reflect the will, which they proclaim in speeches, in decent budgets for care but above all for prevention. The Rule of Law must be a reality and not an illusion!”, the organization pointed out.