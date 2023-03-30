Urgent opposition to relieve appointments in INAI

Mexico City.- The opposition parliamentary groups urged the president of the Senate, Alejandro Armenta, to vent in plenary the election of the two INAI commissioners that were vetoed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

On March 29, the coordinators of the PAN, MC, PRI, PRD and Grupo Plural sent a letter to Armenta recalling that the Seventeenth District Court for Administrative Matters, based in CDMX, issued a final suspension order. for the effect that the Senate concludes the unfinished procedure.

“… the parliamentary coordinators, as well as the senators who are members of the Board of Directors of the various parliamentary groups that sign this communication, request that the election of two INAI commissioners be submitted to the Plenary for consideration (…)” , indicates the document.

“The foregoing to be in a position to comply with the reference suspension order, as well as the requirement, both of the Seventeenth District Court for Administrative Matters based in Mexico City.”

If on Friday, March 31, the Senate does not resolve the appointment of the pair of commissioners, the INAI could be paralyzed by virtue of the fact that its resolutions would lack effect, since it can only operate with five of its seven members.

That same day, Commissioner Francisco Javier Acuña ends his functions and three seats would remain unoccupied.

At the beginning of the week, Morena pushed an arrangement in commissions so that the applicants for the Acuña vacancy were declared suitable to aspire to the position without having submitted exams.

Tomorrow will be the last ordinary session in the Senate before parliamentarians take a rest period of 11 days for Easter.