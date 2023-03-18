Urges roads to cross avenues with extreme care

Juarez City.- Through a statement, the General Coordination of Road Safety urged citizens to cross avenues with extreme care, this in view of the road accidents that have occurred in recent days where some pedestrians have been immersed, it was reported through a statement.

It was mentioned that those who travel on foot or by public transport are also exposed to being involved in a road incident, which is why it is suggested to cross the streets responsibly, with the aim of preventing accidents and safeguarding life.

To reinforce safety when walking through the streets of the city, the following recommendations are issued:

– Walking on sidewalks

– Use bridges and pedestrian crossings

– Do not cross the roads unexpectedly

– Look both sides of the street before crossing

– Cross the corners

– Do not move in front of public transport trucks or large vehicles

– Avoid distractors when walking such as cell phones or any other electronic device

– Try not to use headphones when traveling on the main avenues

– Always take children by the hand and never lose sight of them

– Stay defensive with respect to vehicular traffic

– Respect the road regulations for passers-by

– Follow the instructions of the traffic police