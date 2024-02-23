US announces new sanctions, while Putin congratulates the army

“To deny Russia the resources necessary to support its brutal war against Ukraine, the Treasury designates targets that include an important part of the financial infrastructure,” reported the Treasury Department, which also targeted more than two dozen sanctions evaders in other countries.

It also decided to impose sanctions on three Russian government officials for the death in prison of the opponent Alexei Navalny, as announced this Friday by the Treasury Department.

“If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, it will continue,” US President Joe Biden warned in a statement.

Biden announced an arsenal of measures against individuals linked to the imprisonment of the opponent Alexei Navalny, who died on February 16, to the Russian war machine, against the Russian payment system Mir and against a hundred entities that help Moscow evade sanctions.

Putin celebrates his military

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised this Friday the work of his “heroes” fighting in Ukraine and the rearmament of his nation, on the occasion of the day dedicated to the armed forces, on the eve of the second anniversary of the war. that takes place in Ukraine.

Every February 23, Russia celebrates “Defenders of the Fatherland Day”, which this year coincides with several military successes of Russian forces in Ukraine.

In a video broadcast on Friday, Putin, in a solemn tone, paid tribute to the “participants in the special operation” in Ukraine who, according to him, “fight for truth and justice” by “defending Russia.”

“You are our authentic people’s heroes,” declared the Russian leader, who, like every year, visited the tomb of the unknown soldier, at the foot of the Kremlin wall.

Reassembly required

For its part, the Ukrainian army, weakened by the failure of its counteroffensive in the northern summer and an increasingly accentuated shortage of ammunition, faces a situation “extremely difficult,” according to the president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

A week ago, his army had to give in and give up the city of Avdiivkaon the eastern front, which was taken by the Russians.

In addition, the president urged the US Congress to approve another aid package for his country, in an interview broadcast on Fox News on Thursday.

In recent days, Putin has lavished gestures of support for the army, decorating soldiers or flying in a strategic fighter, with his country concentrated on the war effort, which led to a huge increase in the production of military material and the recruitment of hundreds of thousands of soldiers.

On Friday, he highlighted the deliveries of missiles, drones, armored vehicles, artillery and air defense elements. “Based on our current combat experience, we will continue to strengthen the armed forces,” he defended.

According to US sources, Russia would have recorded up to 120,000 casualties in Ukraine, but it recruited nearly half a million troops in 2023 and about 53,000 in January of this year, according to official figures.

Three weeks before the presidential elections, which will take place on March 15, 16 and 17, Putin approaches the second anniversary of the start of the offensive from a favorable position, after a 2022 marked by the failure of the offensive against Kiev and several humiliating retreats.

The recent conquest of the city of Avdiivka gave him the opportunity to present himself as the winner.

Mariinka, “hot spot” of the front –

This Friday, Western leaders arrived in Ukraine, with the aim of reaffirming their political support for kyiv.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Lviv, in the west of the country, as did US Senator Chuck Schumer.

Russian diplomacy announced that it has expanded its list of EU officials who have been banned from entering Russia, in response to the new European sanctions, which especially target three Chinese companies that supplied weapons to the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the bombings against Ukraine continue. The Ukrainian General Staff indicated this Friday that during the night there were attacks with Russian drones and missiles. An overnight bombing caused three deaths in Odessa, in the south, according to the police.

In addition, the Russian army carried out a hundred attacks in the last 24 hours in eastern Ukraine, almost half of them around Mariinka, which became a new “hot spot” of the front, along with the area of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian army indicated this Friday.

At the front, exhausted soldiers suffer from a lack of artillery ammunition, due to delays in European aid and American aid being in question.

“We don’t have the weapons they have. You know, they have factories that produce (weapons), what about us? We beg for weapons,” said Oleksii, an infantryman, near Avdiivka.

Source: With information from AP