US Army makes dangerous cuts and reduces its personnel by 5%

WASHINGTON — Faced with the impossibility of recruiting personnel for vacant positions, the United States Army announced that it will reduce the size of its force by about 24,000 positions, or almost 5%, a measure that some see as necessary and others as a great danger to national security .

The cuts will mainly cover empty positions — not current soldiers — that are included in areas such as counterinsurgency that grew widely in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, but are no longer as necessary, according to the new Pentagon leadership under the Joe Biden administration. .

Some 3,000 cuts will be made in the special operations forces, teams that have been the central axis in war conflicts.

At the same time, the plan adds about 7,500 troops in other areas such as air defense, anti-drone defense and five special task forces around the world with increased capabilities in the areas of cyber, intelligence and long-range strikes.

According to an Army document, there are not enough soldiers to fill the existing positions; The cuts, he emphasized, are for “spaces” and not for “human beings” and the Army is not laying off anyone.

Instead, the decision reflects the reality that for years the Army has not been able to fill thousands of vacancies. While the army, in its current structure, may have up to 494,000 soldiers, the total number of active military personnel currently stands at about 445,000. Under the new plan, the goal is for the number to rise to 470,000 in the next five years.

The restructuring comes after two decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan that forced the military to expand quickly and drastically in order to fill the brigades deployed to the front. This included a massive mission to combat Al-Qaeda, the Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group.

Over time, the military’s focus has shifted more toward competition against rivals such as China and Russia, and threats from Iran and North Korea. And the war in Ukraine has demonstrated the need for greater emphasis on air defense systems and technological capabilities for employment and reaction against drones launched from land or sea.

Army leaders say they evaluated the branch’s organizational chart to decide where to make cuts and examined existing efforts to modernize the Army, with new high-tech weapons, to decide where new forces should be deployed.

According to the plan, the Army will reduce about 10,000 positions for engineers or similar jobs linked to anti-subversive missions. Another 2,700 cuts will be made in units that are not usually deployed and may be reduced, and 6,500 will be made in training and other positions.

Source: With information from AFP.