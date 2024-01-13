US attacks another Houthi site in Yemen

DUBAI — The US military on Saturday attacked another site in Yemen in an area controlled by the Houthis, which endangered commercial ships in the Red Sea, two US military sources report.

That’s according to two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an operation that had not yet been publicly announced.

On Friday, various attacks from the United States and the United Kingdom hit 28 towns and more than 60 targets. The United States determined that the location attacked on Saturday, a radar site, still posed a threat to maritime traffic, an official said.

Meanwhile, Houthi rebel media reported new attacks against Yemen on Saturday a day after the United States and the United Kingdom bombed positions of this group accused of threatening maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

“The American-British enemy is attacking the capital, Sanaa, with bombings,” the Al Masirah television network published on the X social network.

“We will do whatever it takes”

The United Kingdom Foreign Minister, David Cameron, opened the door to new bombings on positions of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, hours after the attacks launched by British and American forces in response to insurgent actions in the Red Sea.

“We will do whatever is necessary,” Cameron said in an interview with the American network NBC News, in which he justified the bombings, alleging that the Houthis continued their attacks despite receiving “warning after warning” for weeks, in the interest of freedom of navigation.

In this sense, the head of British diplomacy explained that the operation together with the United States sends “a very clear message” to both the Houthis and Iran, the main international supporter of the Yemeni insurgency. However, he made it clear that this is a “separate” action from the war in the Gaza Strip.

The bombings apparently have the support of the main opposition party in the United Kingdom. The Labor leader, Keir Starmer, favorite to be the next ‘premier’, confirmed his support for the latest decisions of the Executive in statements to BBC radio this Friday.

“I do believe that this needs a declaration in Parliament,” he noted, with a view to being clear about the “justification” and “scope” of the offensive.

Source: With information from AP, AFP and Europa Press