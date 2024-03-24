US Border Patrol detains two Cubans for migrant smuggling

Two Cubans, permanent residents in the United Stateswere detained by Border Patrol (USBP) agents in the state of New Mexico, after being discovered in a trafficking of 23 undocumented immigrants last Thursday.

The head of the US Border Patrol, Jason Owensreported this Friday on the social network

“They were caught trafficking 23 illegal immigrants!” stressed Owens, who did not reveal the names of the detained Cubans.

Nor did he reveal the nationalities of the immigrants who were transported in a truck by the Cubans. In the photo released by the authority, several children are seen inside the vehicle.

Owens stated that the suspects will be prosecuted by the Prosecutor’s Office and, If found guilty, they could be expelled from the US.

In recent statements to CBS Newsthe senior official described the situation on the southern border of the United States as a “threat to national security,” while expressing concern about the fact that tens of thousands of migrants have evaded detention and entered the country illegally in the last five months.

The Border Patrol recorded more than a million immigration arrests at ports of entry along the border with Mexicoso far in fiscal year 2024, which began in October.

In this context, the flow of Cuban immigrants continues unstoppable, both by land border and by sea. 20,815 Cubans arrived at the US borders last February.

But there have also been cases of citizens of the island involved in security operations. trafficking of undocumented immigrants in US border areas.

In the middle of last month, the Cuban lleysel Carcassés, 38, was found guilty of trafficking illegal aliens in South Texas inside a truck full of rotten agricultural products. The Cuban faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000; The sentence will be handed down on May 8.

Another Cuban truck driver, Idonis Fernando Morales Núñez, was arrested last year in the city of Zavala, Texas, and accused of illegal migrant smuggling..