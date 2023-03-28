US classifies ‘downed UFO’ footage – media – Reuters

The Pentagon refused to share images of the objects shot down over North America last month

The Pentagon has reportedly admitted it has videos or stills of three unidentified flying objects that US fighter jets shot down over the United States and Canada last month, but it will not release the images to the public. .

UFO videos are classified and there are no plans to change that status, a Pentagon spokesman told Britain’s Daily Mail on Monday. “I can tell you that there are currently no images of video footage that we can release. The images remain classified.

The decision to keep the images secret contrasts sharply with the Pentagon’s quick release of a photo a US Air Force pilot took of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over Montana in early February. US officials were quick to provide photos of the recovered balloon after it was shot down off South Carolina days later.

As tension mounts around the Chinese balloon and President Joe Biden’s administration is criticized for allowing it to cross the continent, US forces shot down at least three as yet unidentified objects between February 10 and 12. One was a “car-sized object” shot down over Alaska, while another was “cylindrical” and was hit over Canada’s Yukon Territory. The third object was intercepted and shot down over Lake Huron. All three were taken out with Sidewinder missiles.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last month that the US government may never know for sure what UFOs are. “We all have to accept the possibility of not being able to recover” the wreckage of the three objects. Biden said the UFOs were likely privately owned and most likely studying the weather or doing other scientific research.

Some observers have speculated that the administration is keeping information about downed objects secret not because of a security concern, but to avoid embarrassment. A group of Illinois hobbyists claimed a small Mylar balloon disappeared over the Yukon around the same time the US military shot down a UFO in the area. These balloons cost as little as $12. Each Sidewinder missile costs approximately $472,000.