US Coast Guard rescues dog who fell from cliff

United States Coast Guard Agents (USCG) rescued a dog that fell from a 300-foot cliff at Ecola State Park, near Cannon Beach, Oregon, on Thursday.

Leo, as the animal is identified, was delivered safely to his owners, according to a video released by the USCG on its social networks.

The operation was carried out by the Coast Guard Air Station Astoria. “The crew quickly went into action and sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the scene,” they specified in Instagram.

The publication did not specify details of the reasons why the animal fell from the cliff.

In the middle of last November, USCG agents rescued two people and their dog who were stranded about 90 miles from Hernando Beachin Florida, after his sailboat broke down.

The operation, which was broadcast on social networks, was carried out by a helicopter from the USCG Air Station Clearwaterwho rescued the couple and their pet with stable signs of health.