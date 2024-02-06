US Congress votes on approving funds for Israel

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives of the United States Congress votes this Tuesday on a $17.6 billion package for Israel that Joe Biden opposes, because he wants the funds destined for Ukraine to be included.

Republicans in Congress and Biden disagree on US aid to these two countries, after enormous spending of money in Ukraine without convincing results anywhere in almost two years of war.

Conservatives want to release new funds for Israel, a historic ally of the United States in war against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip and an imminent conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon in the face of serious threats from the much stronger and more structured movement. than Hamas.

Many of them oppose approving additional funds for kyiv, believing that American taxpayers have no obligation to finance a war that is stalling and in which Putin continues to grow his economy.

Ukraine is no longer a priority

Joe Biden is aware that many have stopped considering the conflict in Ukraine urgent, stimulated by the White House and which is heading to be Joe Biden’s other great failure along with Immigration, the economy, foreign policy and the disastrous exit from Afghanistan (with a billion dollars of losses in modern weapons in the hands of the Taliban) and that has unleashed a notable increase in terrorism in the Middle East.

Gone is the mobilization that arose just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The tenant of the White House has been asking since October that aid for Israel and Ukraine be included in the same package.

The vote on Israel, called Tuesday by Republicans in the House of Representatives, is an attempt to make him concede.

“Time is of the essence” for Ukraine, Biden warned this Tuesday in a speech at the White House.

“We can’t leave now. That’s Putin’s bet,” he said. “Supporting this bill is confronting Putin. Opposing this bill plays into his hands.”

The same coin for Biden

With the same coin of spite to the Republicans in the face of their claims for the misguided Open Doors policy on the southern border, the Republicans are now paying him the same in their requests for Ukraine.

To pass, this bill must be voted on by the House and Senate and then signed into law by Biden.

Democrats announced that they will vote against the text and Joe Biden said he will veto it.

The United States is by far Ukraine’s main military supporter. It released its last tranche of military aid in late December.

They have been fighting for several months to disburse new funds, demanded by Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky’s last two visits to Washington, in September and December 2023, were unsuccessful.

