US considers sending forces to Haiti to address crisis

WASHINGTON.- The situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate, with a spiral of violence that has led to the consideration of international measures to address the crisis. The General Laura Richardson, head of the US Southern Command, He expressed the possibility that US forces could be part of an international solution to confront the growing instability in the Caribbean country.

During an event at the US think tank Atlantic Council in Washington, Richardson highlighted the importance of a solution that involves the international community and takes into account the Haitian perspective. She emphasized that the all-American approach is not necessarily the best way forward.

Joe Biden’s administration is committed to seeking an international solution to address the crisis in Haiti. Richardson noted that US forces could be part of this solution if required, demonstrating a willingness to intervene if requested by the State Department and the Department of Defense.

Until now, Kenya had offered to send police to lead an international security mission under UN supervision. However, this commitment has been temporarily suspended, pending the formation of a transitional presidential council in Haiti following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Mass migration

The recent escalation of violence in Haiti has exacerbated the political and humanitarian crisis in the country, raising fears of mass migration. The United States Southern Command confirmed that it is prepared to address any possible immigration crisis, maintaining a series of updated contingency plans to deal with this situation.

The consideration of sending US forces to Haiti as part of an international solution highlights the seriousness of the situation in the country and the need for a globally coordinated response to stabilize the region and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Source: With information from AFP