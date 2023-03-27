US Democrat against TikTok ban, demands stricter data protection laws in the USA

In the debate about a possible ban on the popular short video app TikTok in the USA, the Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke up – on TikTok. “Do I think TikTok should be banned? No,” said the New York congresswoman in her first and only video published on the platform so far.

No social media platform has ever been banned in the United States, said Ocasio-Cortez. In her opinion, the debate misses the real problem – namely the lack of data protection in the USA. “Big social media companies are allowed to collect a lot of very personal data without significant regulation,” said the politician. The US is “one of the few developed countries in the world where there are no significant data protection laws”.

Congressman names GDPR as role model in Europe

As a counter-example, Ocasio-Cortez cited the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In her opinion, the solution is not to ban individual companies, but to “actually protect Americans from this kind of outrageous data collection”.

Ocasio-Cortez is known for her large online following. Was within about 36 hours her first Tiktok post was viewed over three million times over the weekend. She’s also one of the few Democrats to break with her party’s line in the TikTok debate. On Wednesday, her close party friend Jamaal Bowman, also a congressman from New York, warned against “xenophobic anti-China rhetoric”.

With more than a billion users, TikTok is the only online platform that is also successful in the West that does not come from the USA. On Thursday, TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew was met with deep distrust and rejection during a survey in the US Congress. In a five-hour hearing, President Joe Biden’s Democrats and Republicans emphasized with rare unity that previous steps to isolate US data from the short video app from the Chinese parent company Bytedance were not enough for them. TikTok rejects all allegations and emphasizes that it does not see itself as a subsidiary of a Chinese company.



(fds)

