US drone crashes in Black Sea, US blames Russian plane

Tensions over the Black Sea amid war in Ukraine. A Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck an American Reaper drone on Tuesday March 14 over the Black Sea, the American army announced. A spokesman for the White House denounced a “reckless” act of the Russians, who deny for their part having caused the fall of the device.

“Our MQ-9 drone was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and rammed by a Russian aircraft, resulting in the crash and loss of the MQ-9”said General James Hecker, commander of the American air forces in Europe and Africa.

“It is a dangerous and unprofessional act on the part of the Russians which almost caused the crash of the two planes”he added, referring to this incident in this area closely monitored by NATO since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The US statement confirms information published earlier by AFP on an incident involving a US-made drone in the Black Sea. “U.S. and allied drones will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to behave professionally”he added.

Russian ambassador to Washington summoned

John Kirby, spokesman for the US Executive’s National Security Council, noted that he was not “unusual that Russian planes intercept American planes over the Black Sea” and it happened ” these last weeks “he pointed out.

“But (this interception) is remarkable because it was dangerous and unprofessional, reckless in reality, and because it caused the loss of our device”, did he declare. It is ” the first time “ that such an interception results in an American aircraft crashing into the sea, he said.

US President Joe Biden was briefed in detail in the morning, the spokesperson assured. The US State Department has “the intention to contact Russian officials and communicate our concern directly to them”, said John Kirby again. The United States immediately announced that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in Washington to the State Department to inform him of their “strong objection” after the incident.

“If the message that (the Russians) want to send is to deter us from flying and operating in international airspace over the Black Sea, then that message will fail, because that’s not going to happen”he said. “The Black Sea does not belong to any one nation and we will continue to do what is necessary to ensure our national security in this part of the world”insisted the spokesperson.

The Russian army, for its part, acknowledged that two of its fighters had intercepted an American drone in the Black Sea, but assured that they had neither hit it nor caused it to fall. “Following a brutal maneuver (…) the MQ-9 drone began an uncontrolled flight with a loss of altitude and struck the surface of the water”said the Russian Ministry of Defense, specifying that the two hunters had not fired and had not had any « contact » with the drone.

Diplomatic channels between Washington and Moscow activated

According to a NATO official, US General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (Saceur), briefed the Allies. According to a Western military source speaking on condition of anonymity, diplomatic channels between Washington and Moscow will be activated to avoid any escalation.

The skies of the Black Sea are the scene of very regular interactions between drones and aircraft from NATO countries and the Russian armed forces.

The Reaper drone, manufactured by the American company General Atomics, is a remotely piloted aircraft of the MALE type (medium altitude long endurance), equipped with ultra-modern on-board sensors (optronic ball and radar) to carry out surveillance operations at a speed cruising speed of 335 km/h.

With a wingspan of 20 meters, it has an endurance of more than 24 hours of flight.