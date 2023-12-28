US Government announces increase in fees in various immigration procedures

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a increase in rates for various immigration procedures as a measure of adjustment to current inflation.

This fee update particularly affects Form I-907, which is used to request priority processing.

The measure is based on the USCIS Stabilization Act, which established the current priority processing rates and gave the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the authority to adjust them every two years.

After keeping these rates unchanged for three years since the law was passed, DHS has decided to increase them to reflect average inflation from June 2021 to June 2023.

This adjustment will involve a significant increase in certain priority processing fees. For example, rates will go from $1,500 to $1,685, $1,750 to $1,965, and $2,500 to $2,805. These changes will affect all eligible forms and categories.

Importantly, revenue generated from this increase will go toward improving priority processing services, making improvements to adjudication processes, and responding to adjudication demands, including reducing delays in processing benefit claims.

Additionally, these resources will be used to finance USCIS adjudication and naturalization services.

This fee adjustment will take effect on February 26, 2024. The government advises that if you receive a Form I-907 postmarked on or after February 26, 2024 with an incorrect filing fee, the form will be rejected and the filing fee presentation will be returned.

For submissions sent by commercial courier, such as UPS, FedEx and DHL, the postmark date will be the date reflected on the courier company’s receipt.

The measure, they assure, has the objective of guaranteeing the financial sustainability of immigration services in the United States and improving efficiency in the processing of applications and benefits.