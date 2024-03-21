US House of Representatives approves reimposition of sanctions against Maduro

WASHINGTON.- The Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives approved this Thursday a resolution to reimpose the sanctions to the regime of Nicolas Maduro . The proposal, backed on a bipartisan basis, will now go to the House for a final vote.

The measure received broad support, with almost all Democrats joining the initiative. This action comes amid growing concern about the political situation in Venezuela, especially in relation to recent events linked to the opposition leader Maria Corina Machado .

The resolution, which seeks to reinforce international pressure on the Maduro regime, represents a significant step in the United States’ commitment to defending human rights and democracy in Venezuela. In addition, it reflects the bipartisan consensus in the US Congress on the need to take firm measures in the face of the political and humanitarian crisis in the South American country.

Accusations against María Corina Machado

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, announced this Wednesday the arrest of Henry Alviárez and Dignora Hernández, national leaders of Vente Venezuela, Machado’s political organization. He accused them of planning “destabilizing actions” with the aim of “forcing” Machado’s qualification to compete against Maduro in the July 28 presidential elections.

Machado, who has been disqualified from holding public office for 15 years, reacted by denouncing a “brutal repression” against her campaign team.

In a press conference, the opponent forcefully rejected prosecutor Saab’s accusations, calling them “lies” and ensuring that the regime seeks to “close the path to change.”

Saab presented a video of a “confession” by one of the arrested collaborators, Emil Brandt, in which he stated that the plot was financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). However, these claims have been refuted by both Machado and his followers.

The move sparked international concern, with the United States calling the detentions “arbitrary” and demanding his immediate release. Argentina and Uruguay also expressed their solidarity with the detained opponents, while the Maduro regime rejected foreign pronouncements, accusing them of complicity with “fascists.”

Source: EDITORIAL/AFP