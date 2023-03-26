US is becoming a ‘banana republic’ – Trump – Reuters

The Republican frontrunner also said the ‘deep state’ stepped up its attacks on him when he promised to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump told his supporters on Saturday that President Joe Biden was turning the United States into a “banana republic” and promised to throw the “repulsive political class hell out of office” if he is re-elected next year.

Trump, who faces arrest on campaign finance charges in New York, held his first campaign rally ahead of the 2024 election in Waco, Texas on Saturday. Addressing a crowd of several thousand, Trump reiterated his longstanding belief that the charges against him — along with the Jan. 6, 2021 rioter prosecution — are an orchestrated plot by Democrats to keep him out of the limelight. office and criminalize its supporters.

“The Biden regime’s weaponization of law enforcement against their political opponents is straight out of the horror show of Stalinist Russia,” he said, calling Biden’s America “a Third World banana republic”.

“From the start, it’s been one witch hunt and one bogus investigation after another,” Trump asserted, adding “It is no coincidence that the Deep State has been going after me even more since I promised to quickly end the war in Ukraine. »

Trump has claimed for months that if elected he would be able to reach a settlement of the dispute within 24 hours. He did not specify how he would achieve this, but blamed the conflict on “all the warmongers and globalists of ‘America’s Last'” in the Pentagon, the State Department and other organs of the national security establishment and “deep state”.

“Justice will only be served once we drive out this repugnant political class,” he added. he told the crowd in Waco on Saturday.

Trump made a number of campaign promises at the rally, promising to boost domestic energy production, phase out imports from China, end funding for “critical race theory and transgender madness” in schools and use state, federal, and military resources to “carry out the largest national deportation operation in American history. »

« Eisenhower did, so we don’t have to feel so bad. Trump joked, referring to the removal of over a million illegal immigrants by the Dwight D. Eisenhower administration in the early 1950s as part of “Operation Wetback.”

Trump currently leads most polls to win the Republican nomination in 2024, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in second place with between 2 and 30 points. While DeSantis did not declare his candidacy, Trump devoted part of his Waco speech to attacking his potential opponent. Referring to DeSantis as “Dissanctimonious”, Trump took credit for the governor’s political career and condemned him for shutting down his state at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.