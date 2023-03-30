US media: Donald Trump will be charged

Washington/Berlin.

It had long been rumored that a grand jury had now voted to indict ex-US President Donald Trump. That is known.

It could be tight for Donald Trump: As several US media report unanimously, he should be the first ex-president in US history. A grand jury in New York decided accordingly on Thursday.

The indictment, which has so far been kept secret, is to be published in the coming days, reports the “New York Times”. the former US Presidents is accused of having paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Stephanie Clifford, the real name of the porn star, claims to have had an affair in 2006 with Trump to have had. The Republican politician himself denies this, but has acknowledged the payment. Also read: Why critics find Ron DeSantis more dangerous than Trump

Charges against Trump: payment of hush money could be illegal campaign donation

Specifically, the question now is whether Donald Trump wanted to conceal payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen. In 2018, a court found him guilty of several offences. In the process he had hush money payments admitted to Daniels and another woman.













In principle, such a payment is not illegal in the USA. The Public prosecutor However, the $130,000 could be portrayed as a campaign donation illegal in New York State by Trump’s company – which is said to have later returned the money to Cohen. Finally, prosecutors could argue that hush money directly benefited Trump’s candidacy.





Former US President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress. Photo: JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

Charges against Trump: Accused speaks of “witch hunt”

Before Congress in 2019, Cohen substantiated his allegations that he had paid the hush money on Trump’s behalf. Cohen says the billionaire personally ordered the hush money reimbursement to him when he was already US President. Trump himself has denied all allegations and described the actions of the judiciary in a written statement as “political persecution and electoral interference”.

According to Cohen, the charges against Trump are “just the beginning”. Now you have to let the indictment speak for itself, he said in a statement on Thursday US media Template. “However, I do take comfort in the fact that the saying goes that no one is above the law, not even a former president,” Cohen continued.

Trump could run for president again despite possible conviction

Trump had already claimed on March 18 that he should be arrested three days later – and called on his supporters to protest. This arrest however, did not take place. Despite the allegations, Trump plans to run again in the 2024 presidential election. Also interesting: Donald Trump swears revenge on his supporters

A trial and a possible conviction that could see Trump face years in prison could jeopardize those plans — given his party’s and Republican base’s support. In purely legal terms, on the other hand, Trump could theoretically also do so convicted criminal compete in the 2024 presidential election, reports the German Press Agency. (fmg/dpa/afp)

