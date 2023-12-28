US pressure increases to stop influx of migrants

A high-level U.S. delegation met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday seeking further action to stem the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border.

The precarious camp is located along the Rio Grande (or Grande) River in Matamoros, Mexico, very far from the National Palace,

The fact that Mexican authorities in Matamoros began using heavy machinery Wednesday to remove what they called abandoned tents was likely a sign of things to come.

The temporary closure of two border rail crossings in Texas has been a clear message that the United States needs Mexico to do more to prevent migrants from boarding freight trains, buses and trucks to reach the border.

Given the desperation that these crossings are opened for the transfer of its merchandise, Mexico has begun to show signs that it will begin to collaborate in migratory work.

What happened in Matamoros was a clear example, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with López Obrador in the Mexican capital.

Migrants settled on the riverbank opposite Brownsville, Texas, in late 2022 and the camp once housed up to 1,500 migrants, but many tents were vacated in recent months as migrants forded the river to reach the United States. .

As explained to the AP, Segismundo Doguín, head of the National Migration Institute in Tamaulipas – the state where Matamoros is located – denied that it was an eviction. “What we are doing is that the tent that we see empty, the tent that we are removing… well, the migrants are already starting to leave.”

But one Honduran migrant who only wanted to give his first name, José, said some of the 200 remaining migrants had been virtually forced to leave the camp late Tuesday.

“They chased us all away,” he said. As he explained, they were given very little notice to move their tents and belongings out of the way and felt intimidated by the bulldozer moving between the tents. The migrants, he added, “had to run for their lives, because if not, an accident could happen.”

Some of the migrants moved to a fenced area of ​​the camp assigned by immigration agents, but that did not take away their fear.

About 70 migrants jumped into the river on Tuesday night and crossed into the United States. They were trapped for hours along the banks, under rows of barbed wire that were installed by order of the governor of Texas.

Migrants who have been forced to leave the camp have few options, said Glady Cañas, founder of the Matamoros-based nongovernmental organization Helping Them Triunfar.

“Well, the truth is that the shelters are saturated,” he said.

Cañas was at the camp on Wednesday, where he walked among the tents and encouraged migrants to avoid crossing illegally into the United States, especially after several people drowned in recent days.

On some days in December, US authorities detected up to 10,000 illegal crossings daily from Mexico and Washington has had problems processing the thousands of migrants or providing shelter for them once they arrive in cities in the north of that country.

Mexican industries were affected last week by the temporary closure of two railroad crossings with Texas, carried out on the grounds that Border Patrol agents had to be reassigned to deal with the high number of immigration crossings.

Another border crossing remained closed in Lukeville, Arizona, and operations were partially suspended in San Diego and Nogales, also in Arizona.

After the meeting in Mexico City, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, indicated that the priority of the Mexican government is for the United States to reopen the border crossings that were closed due to the increase in the number of migrants.

“The importance of reopening border crossings is a priority for us,” he said upon leaving the meeting in which Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House National Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood, participated. Randall.

Mexico has already assigned more than 32,000 members of the armed forces and National Guard — about 11% of its forces — to enforce immigration laws.

But the deficiencies of this measure were revealed on Tuesday, when elements of the National Guard made no attempt to stop a caravan made up of around 6,000 migrants, most of them from Central America and Venezuela, when they passed in front of the main point immigration inspection in the state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.

Mexico has previously allowed these types of caravans to advance, trusting that they will get tired of walking along the highway.

On Wednesday, Lázara Padrón Molina, a 46-year-old Cuban, was exhausted and ill. The caravan left Sunday from the city of Tapachula and had traveled about 75 kilometers (45 miles) in the intense heat until it reached Escuintla, in Chiapas.

“The stretch is too long to continue walking, why don’t they just give us the papers to be able to take a bus, a taxi or something?” the woman asked herself. “Look how my feet are,” he added, showing his ulcers. “You can’t keep walking.”

But letting them get tired — forcing Venezuelans and other migrants to walk through the dangerous jungle of the Darien Gap in Panama, or taking migrants off passenger buses in Mexico — is no longer working.

The US delegation would like to see police operations to remove migrants from trains, just as Mexican authorities did a decade ago.

The closures of railroad crossings in Texas interrupt shipments going from Mexico to the United States, as well as the transfer of grains needed in Mexico to feed livestock.

López Obrador has said he is willing to help, but wants the United States to send more development aid to the migrants’ countries of origin, reduce or eliminate sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela and start a dialogue with the government in Havana.