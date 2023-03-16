US says Credit Suisse crisis has nothing to do with current economy

Washington, Mar 16 (EFE).- The White House affirmed this Thursday that the crisis of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse has nothing to do with the current economic situation.

“Those (Credit Suisse) problems are not related to the current economic situation, to the economic environment we have,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference.

The spokeswoman added that senior Treasury Department officials are in contact with their counterparts in Switzerland.

The statements from the White House are added to those of the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, who this Thursday tried to reassure the markets and said that the country’s banking system “is solid.”

Credit Suisse, the second largest bank in Switzerland, and one of the 20 largest in Europe, lost 24% in the stock market debacle on Wednesday, but this Thursday it closed with a strong rise of 20%, a partial recovery caused by the support shown by the Swiss National Bank.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Swiss National Bank promised to clean up Credit Suisse’s battered accounts with a loan of 50 billion francs (about $54 billion).