US Secretary of Defense enters intensive care unit

WASHINGTON. – The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin who is battling prostate cancer, was admitted to an intensive care unit after being hospitalized for an “urgent bladder issue,” the Pentagon said Sunday.

“Tonight, after a series of tests and evaluations, the Secretary was admitted to the intensive care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for supportive care and close monitoring,” the statement said.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks “assumed functions and duties” just before 5:00 p.m. (22:00 GMT), Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement, adding that the White House was informed of the hospitalization.

A Austin He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and recently underwent surgery.

The Secretary of Defense disappeared from the public scene in late December and again in early January after suffering complications from cancer treatment, having initially hidden both the diagnosis and treatment from President Joe Biden and the rest of the government.

On this occasion, the public was alerted about two hours after Austin was sent to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Austin He was taken by his security team to the medical center “to be treated for symptoms that suggested an emerging bladder problem,” Ryder said.

Ryder previously said that Austin He maintained “the functions and obligations of his position” but hours later he indicated that Hicks would assume the position.

“At this time, it is unclear how long the secretary will remain hospitalized. Austin“, according to a statement released later, citing doctors John Maddox and Gregory Chesnut of the hospital.

“The current bladder problem is not expected to change his expected full recovery. His prognosis for cancer remains excellent,” they added.

Key figure

The Defense Secretary apologized earlier this month after being heavily criticized for keeping previous hospitalizations a secret.

“I should have informed the president of my cancer diagnosis,” he told reporters on February 1.

At the time, he said he was still recovering, his legs hurt and he used a golf cart to get around the Pentagon.

These absences, as well as the current hospital stay, come as the United States faces a spiraling crisis in the Middle East, with U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria facing near-daily attacks from Iranian-backed fighters. in retaliation for Washington’s strong support for Israel.

The senior US official is also a key figure in the Biden administration’s attempts to maintain support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, in a context in which Republican congressmen refuse to authorize new funds for military aid to Kiev. .

Several Republican lawmakers previously called for the impeachment of Austinbut Biden, although he regrets the Pentagon chief’s error in judgment, has said that he continues to trust his Secretary of Defense.

Austinan imposing man over 1.80 meters tall, is a very reserved person who avoids media attention, which, he said, influenced his decision to keep his cancer diagnosis a secret.

But he admitted that “taking on this kind of work means losing some of the privacy that most of us expect.”

“The American people have a right to know if their leaders are facing health problems that could affect their ability to perform their duties, even temporarily,” he added.

Source: With Information from AFP