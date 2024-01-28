US sees sign of progress in plan to free hostages in Gaza

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a possible deal under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages who were captured in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to two U.S. officials. high level.

The officials, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations, said Saturday that the terms of the tentative agreement would establish two phases.

In the first, the fighting would stop to allow the women, elderly and wounded who are being held captive to be released by Hamas.

Afterwards, Israel and Hamas would aim to finalize the details of a second phase during the first 30 days of the pause in which Israeli soldiers and civilian men would be released. The fledgling pact also calls on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Although the agreement would not end the war, American officials were confident that it would lay the foundation for a lasting resolution of the conflict.

The New York Times first reported Saturday that progress was being made toward a pause in the fighting in exchange for the remaining hostages.

CIA Director Bill Burns was scheduled to discuss the terms of the deal during a meeting Sunday in France with David Barnea, director of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad; Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Abba Kamel in a meeting focused on hostage negotiations, according to three people familiar with the scheduled meeting who were not authorized to speak publicly. .

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Friday with Egyptian President Abdul Fatah el-Sisi and Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. The two calls focused on the hostage situation.

“The two leaders affirmed that a hostage agreement is crucial to establishing a prolonged humanitarian pause in the fighting and ensuring that life-saving humanitarian aid reaches civilians in need throughout Gaza,” the White House said in a statement about the conversation. of Biden with the Qatari leader. “They stressed the urgency of the situation and welcomed the close cooperation between their teams to advance recent talks.”

Burns was traveling to France for the high-level talks after top White House adviser Brett McGurk went to the Middle East this week for hostage negotiations.

If Burns sees progress in his meetings in France, Biden could send McGurk back to the region to try to complete a deal quickly. During their conversations this week, McGurk was also preparing another trip to the area by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who next week could make his fifth tour to the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October.

The White House and CIA have not yet publicly confirmed Burns’ meeting in France, and members of the administration have been cautious about the possibility of an immediate agreement.

“We should not expect any imminent developments,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday.

Biden and his advisers are well aware that the rising Palestinian death toll and widespread suffering in Gaza are frustrating to some Democratic voters, who want him to put more pressure on Israel to end the war. Democrats in Michigan have warned the White House that Biden’s handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas could cost him enough support in the state’s sizable Arab American community to determine the outcome of the 2024 election in a state that could be crucial for his reelection chances.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated promises to continue the offensive until a complete victory over Hamas is achieved.

Netanyahu faces growing pressure from the families of many hostages who are demanding a deal to secure the release of their loved ones.

The Oct. 7 attack killed about 1,200 people in Israel, and Hamas and other militants kidnapped about 250 people.

About 100 hostages were freed during a week-long truce in November in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. About 130 remain captive, although several have since been confirmed dead.

Hamas has previously said it will only release more hostages in exchange for an end to the war and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners.