US trade deficit falls in November

Although analysts expected the deficit to rise slightly, the gap was smaller than expected at $63.2 billion, down from October’s revised figure of $64.5 billion, the Commerce Department said.

Consumption supported trade, but analysts predict that the effect of high interest rates, weighing on demand, will add pressure on imports.

Meanwhile, exports could also be affected by slowing growth in the United States’ main trading partners, as a consequence of the tightening of monetary policy.

In November, exports fell by $4.8 billion to $253.7 billion, while imports fell by $6.1 billion to $316.9 billion.

Following the decline in exports was a drop in goods, including $3.6 billion less in industrial supplies and materials such as crude oil and nonmonetary gold.

Imports of consumer goods, such as mobile phones and pharmaceutical preparations, also decreased.

The goods deficit with China narrowed by $2.4 billion to $21.5 billion in November, the report said.

So far, the trade deficit has been, on average, larger in the fourth quarter than in the third, said chief U.S. economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

“The future outlook for trade flows is likely to be moderate, given that the trajectory of demand and growth should slow, both at home and abroad,” he added.

Source: AFP