US widens sanctions on linked to irregular migration to Nicaragua

WASHINGTON.- He United States Department of State announced this Wednesday the extension of the measures that were initially aimed at stopping charter flights with migrants to Nicaragua, now covering directors, owners and senior officials of air, land and maritime transport companies involved in facilitating “irregular” migration. .

In a statement, the importance of preventing traffickers, private entities, public officials and governments from benefiting from the vulnerability of migrants was highlighted. This policy, according to the statement, replaces the one previously announced in November 2023.

The Joe Biden Administration stressed its commitment to collaborating with governments and the private sector, both inside and outside the region, to eradicate the exploitation of migrants. It was noted that many migrants are extorted and then deported under US immigration laws.

The United States had already implemented similar restrictions in November 2023, urging migrants to seek safe routes for their migration to the country, as opposed to non-commercial flights that represent a “growing trend” and that operate with extortionate prices.

Legal and safe routes for migration

Recently, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that the United States government is working with governments in the region and the private sector to eliminate this practice, and that it is also expanding legal and safe avenues for migrants can apply for a visa or humanitarian status.

The spokesperson urged Haitians, Cubans and other potential migrants not to fall into the trap of charter flights and to seek available legal options to immigrate to the United States.

Source: With information from Europa Press