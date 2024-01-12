US without tracking more than $1 billion worth of weapons delivered to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The United States cannot track weapons and military equipment worth more than $1 billion that were given to Ukraine for its fight against invading Russian forces due to deficiencies in mandatory monitoring by US officials, according to a Pentagon report released Thursday.

This means that 59% of the $1.7 billion in military equipment that the United States has supplied to Ukraine with the instruction to ensure that it was not misused or stolen remained in a “delinquent” state, the report prepared by the office states. of the inspector general of the Department of Defense, the oversight body for the Pentagon.

Although officials in President Joe Biden’s administration said Thursday there was no evidence the weapons were stolen, the audit undermines two years of abundant assurances by the administration that rigorous surveillance would prevent U.S. military aid to Ukraine from being used. inappropriately. This despite the old reputation of corruption of the European country.

“There remains no credible evidence of any illicit diversion by Ukraine of advanced conventional weapons provided by the United States,” said Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman. Pointing to what he called “Russian disinformation” that indicates otherwise, Ryder added: “The fact is, we see the Ukrainians employing these capabilities on the battlefield. We see that they use them effectively,” he said despite the results of the audit.

A problem for Biden

President Biden is already struggling to obtain congressional authorization to send more military and financial aid to Ukraine, which is fighting to oust Russian forces that invaded the country in February 2022. The audit’s findings are likely to make the situation even more difficult for Biden.

Republican representatives who oppose sending more aid to Ukraine have for months blocked Biden’s request to Congress for an additional $106 billion for Ukraine, Israel and other national security goals.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that there was no more funding for further military aid packages for Ukraine.

“We have issued the last (weapons) delivery package with the funds we had. Therefore, it is critical that Congress advances this supplemental national security request and we obtain more funds. The aid we provide has completely stopped,” Kirby explained during a press conference.

The causes”

The United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft systems. End-use supervision was necessary for equipment with advanced technology and smaller size, which made them more vulnerable to arms trafficking.

The Pentagon inspector general’s report noted that the Defense Department had not carried out an accurate inventory of the serial numbers of those defense items for Ukraine, as requested.

According to the report, reasons for the lack of controls include staff shortages, the fact that procedures for carrying out end-use controls in a war zone were not implemented until December 2022, movement restrictions of controllers within Ukraine and the lack of internal inventory controls.

Source: With information from AP