USA: Why critics find Ron DeSantis more dangerous than Trump

Washington.

Critics of the governor believe that the Republican from Florida is more dangerous as US President than his political foster father. Why?

For someone who is his presidential ambitions officially does not want to announce yet, Ron DeSantis has left many clues like a scavenger hunt. He entered the political stage ten years ago as an unknown and obviously wants to move into the White House for the Republicans in 2024. In key speeches such as those in the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley/California or in his recently published quasi-application book “The courage to be free”, the 44-year-old governor of the state of Florida varies two strands:

He sells himself in the US more Trumpist than Donald Trump. About when it comes to fighting illegal immigration or the political left goes. And he aggressively touts his controversial work record in the “Sunshine State” as a blueprint for all of America.

USA: DeSantis praises itself and the development of Florida

How systematic, yes cold-blooded he does that, without any frills and fanfare in social media, makes DeSantis “far more dangerous than Donald Trump” from the point of view of critics in the US media. What the father of three, whose wife Casey is his closest advisor, has been creating in Florida’s capital Tallahassee since 2018 is full of superlatives.













He claims to have made Florida a nationwide trendsetter and role model on all relevant issues. Just two facets: If Florida were an independent state, it would be number 15 in the world’s largest economies, ahead of Indonesia and Mexico. Florida has overtaken New York for the third largest population after California and Texas. In 2021 and 2022, the state in the southeastern tip of the United States had over 550,000 more inflows than outflows. Despite pronounced dangers, as shown by the severe devastation caused by the recent hurricanes near the coast.





Many billionaire donors support DeSantis

Bragging about one’s own cause bears fruit. No one but DeSantis and Donald Trump, who has already registered to run for the White House again, has a chance in polls in the conservative camp today, starting in February 2024 in the farming state of Iowa internal party primaries to score.

Many billionaire donors want Trump to be phased out by then and are pushing DeSantis. Influential, right-wing populist media such as Fox News also rally behind the Jacksonville-born lawyer, who studied at Yale and Harvard, but consistently promotes anti-elite.

Critics see DeSantis-Land as a laboratory for illiberalism

DeSantis has taken on the role of the authoritarian culture fighter. Anything Left-Progressive in the US with the term „woke” (equal: awake) is despised and pushed close to Marxism, gets to feel its inquisitorial fury. His signature line: “Florida is where the woke will die.”

Critics, on the other hand, have long seen DeSantis-Land as a laboratory for illiberalism, in which gays and lesbians, transgender people and other minorities are marginalized. And in which the curricula of schools and universities are governed from above. So that a critical examination of topics such as slavery and racism is largely omitted. Or is ideologically directed in such a way that white people do not feel uncomfortable.

The Disney group had to find out just how far the stocky politician, who appeared latently tense by nature and sometimes wore high-heeled cowboy boots, went. The entertainment multinational known for Mickey Mouse & Co. lost its quasi-government autonomy around the amusement park Magic Kingdom in Orlando by law. DeSantis authoritatively sanctioned criticism from former Disney boss Bob Chapek. At the urging of his diverse workforce, he had criticized a school law promoted by DeSantis.

After that, in public teaching institutions from kindergarten to the 3rd grade may no longer exceed sexual orientation and gender identity to be spoken. In the vernacular, the Ukas operates under the “Don’t Say Gay” law – “Don’t say gay”. DeSantis speaks of “sexual indoctrination” that needs to be stopped.

The former baseball player prides himself most on his corona strategy. This is where the contrast to Trump, with whom he otherwise has a lot in common in terms of content, is greatest. While the ex-president is responsible for “shutdowns” and accelerated vaccine development, DeSantis kept Florida largely open, resisted vaccination mandates and scolded Tony Fauci as “epidemic pope”. America’s gravedigger.

DeSantis punishes his opponent who bumped into him by not mentioning him, but throwing digs at him. So DeSantis pretends to ignore polls (Trump’s lifeblood). “We drew people our way because they respond to leadership,” he says confidently.

DeSantis has – unlike Trump – the image of the immaculate winner

His politburo-like character also differs shielded style of government from that of his political foster father. “There is no drama in my administration,” says DeSantis, “there is no palace intrigue.” In any case, we don’t know anything about it. DeSantis is giving mainstream media the cold shoulder. He grants interviews only to reputable publications.

Unlike Trump, Ron DeSantis has had the image of the unsullied winner since his first election to governor in 2018 (with significant endorsement from Trump). When he was re-elected in November, he put himself at the top with a 20 percent lead even in Democratic strongholds like Miami-Dade. Start-up capital for more.

