Use of antidepressants among young people increased by more than 62% between 2014 and 2021

Prescriptions of psychotropic drugs for children and adolescents have exploded and concern “tens of thousands of children”increasingly affected by mental suffering and psychological disorders but faced with insufficient care capacities, warns the High Council for the Family, Childhood and Age (HCFEA).

The consumption of psychotropic drugs has doubled in ten years among children. One in 20 children would now be affected, notes the High Council in a rapport entitled “When children are in bad shape, how can you help them? »revealed in ” the Parisian “ Monday.

The consumption of psychotropic drugs in children and adolescents increased by +49% for antipsychotics, +62.58% for antidepressants and by +155% for hypnotics and sedatives between 2014 and 2021, according to data collected by the HCFEA, a body placed under the Prime Minister and responsible for advising the government.

For 2021 alone, the increase is +16% for anxiolytics, +224% for hypnotics, +23% for antidepressants.

“This phenomenon of overmedication does not concern isolated cases but tens of thousands of children. These levels of increase are disproportionate (2 to 20 times higher) with those observed in the general population”says the report.

“The numbers are worrying”commented to AFP, Secretary of State for Children Charlotte Caubel.

A “scissor effect”

“Children are much more exposed than adults to mental suffering and psychological difficulties, but also to medication”underlines the High Council. “The pediatric, child psychiatric and medico-social offer is in decline and no longer allows children and families to be accommodated within a reasonable time (waiting times of 6 to 18 months)”according to the High Council.

Or “the number of children with psychological difficulties is increasing”both for lack of proper care, and due to effects like “the health crisis, the war in Ukraine, eco-anxiety”. Hence a “chisel effect” : more children in psychological suffering and less capacity to treat them.

This situation leads to a “worsening of the health of children”a “Increase in emergency hospitalizations, suicidal acts and suicides in children and adolescents”. Et “lack of appropriate care, the only recourse to the prescription of psychotropic drugs”.

However, the report emphasizes that a large part of these prescriptions are made without marketing authorization, as these drugs are not designed for children. “The recommendations of the health authorities in France are to offer first-line psychotherapeutic practices, psychological, educational and social support”explains to AFP the vice-president of the HCFEA Sylviane Giampino. “Medication only comes as a last resort and as a complement. However, it turns out that children can take psychotropic drugs and not have access to these additional aids. »

“Everyone tells us ‘we don’t know where to send the children because everything is saturated’. During this time the child grows, less well, the symptoms settle, worsen »adds this child psychologist.